Big News, Sex/Life Fans: Netflix Show Is Renewed for Season 2

Big News, Sex/Life Fans: Netflix Show Is Renewed for Season 2
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Here’s a present for you, Sex/Life fans—and it’s quite the package.

The hit Netflix series has been renewed for season two. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, Sept. 27, saying new episodes are coming soon. No release date or new footage was posted. Like the debut season, the second installment of Sex/Life will film in Toronto.

The show stars real-life couple Sarah Shahi and Australian Adam Demos. She plays Billie Connolly, a sexually frustrated suburban housewife and mother who starts a diary about her wild and steamy past relationship with her old boyfriend, Brad Simon. What’s so special about him? It’s a long story and part of it is best explained visually, which the series does with hilarious effects.

Adam portrays the man, a sexy New York music producer who also harbors an infatuation with Billie.

In addition to Sarah and Adam, Mike Vogel will reprise his role as Billie’s husband Cooper, a business executive, and Margaret Odette will return to play her BFF Sasha in season two, Netflix said.

Latest News

Previous articleTikToker Feigns Choke and Drops to the Floor But Her Dog’s Reaction Took an Unexpected Turn
Next articleWondery Sets Latest Instalment Of Anthology Podcast Series

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder