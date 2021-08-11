Bigg Boss OTT Watch Online Free Full Episodes | Full Contestants List With Photos & Instagram Accounts

When it comes to reality shows, the Indian audience loves them. But talk about Big Boss, the audience go crazy for it! And now the fans get a chance to be involved in the show for real with Bigg Boss OTT.

If you’re hearing of Bigg Boss OTT for the first time, then yes, you read it right. It’s exclusively for the OTT platform. Here’s a detailed picture of what the show is going to be, where to watch it online and how to watch it online for free. So, are you ready for Bigg Boss OTT Season 1?

Over the years, Bigg Boss has made it to the top lists of reality shows in India and now this Endemol Shine India production is going over the top! Season 1 of Bigg Boss OTT will be aired for 6 weeks starting from August 8 2021 digitally and only digitally until the remaining contestants merge with the most awaited Bigg Boss Season 15.

All About Bigg Boss OTT

Calm down, we’ll come to every question on your mind right now starting from when Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 release? The show has started streaming from the house in Mumbai with 13 contestants on August 8 2021.

Who’s the host of Bigg Boss OTT ?

Karan Johar

It’s Karan Johar. The popular Indian filmmaker will be seen hosting the first-ever exclusively digital version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

How is the audience going to be involved in Bigg Boss OTT ?

Maybe we’ll add another question to answer this one. Who gets to punish the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT? The viewers! Bigg Boss OTT allows the viewers to participate through nominations and punishments.

Bigg Boss OTT All Contestants list Confirmed with Photos

# Contestant Name Instagram Handle 1 Divya Agarwal divyaagarwal_official 2 Neha Bhasin nehabhasin4u 3 Karan Nath karannathofficial 4 Nishant Bhatt nishantbhat85 5 Ridhima Pandit ridhimapandit 6 Urfi Javed urf7i 7 Akshara Singh singhakshara 8 Raqesh Bapat raqeshbapat 9 Prateek Sehajpal pratiksehajpal 10 Muskan Jattana moosejattana 11 Millind Gaba millindgaba 12 Zeeshan Khan theonlyzeeshankhan 13 Shamita Shetty shamitashetty_official

























Bigg Boss OTT All Contestants Profile Images

Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT online?

Go watch the full season of Bigg Boss OTT on the streaming platform Voot on its premium service Voot Select.

Go to the official website of Voot or click on the above link and create your profile. Then subscribe to Voot’s yearly plan, which by the way can be cancelled anytime. Last time I checked, they had a limited period offer where you can avail of a year’s subscription at just Rs 299! Go see if you’re lucky enough to get it. Finally, enter your payment details to finish the subscription and start watching Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT Watch Online for Free

Voot does not provide a free trial right now, but they have a limited offer for subscribing to their services at a very low cost. Why don’t you check it out if it’s not too late? Also, there are promo codes available for accessing free trials on Voot Select via other services like Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscription.