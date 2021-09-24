Big Bang Theory cast now – real life scientist, huge net worths and co-star romance

Award winning comedy series The Big Bang Theory first aired on our tv screens on September 24, 2007.

The series, about four friends – Howard, Leonard, Sheldon and Raj – who meet new friend Penny after she moves into the apartment across from them, ran for 12 series and has since led to a spin-off series called Young Sheldon.

It received 253 nominations for awards over its 14-year history and won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards.

We take a look at the stars of the immensely popular sitcom. This includes appearing on Hollywood films and guest hosting game shows.

Kaley Cuoco







Kaley Cuoco starred as Penny in all 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

Cuoco was already an actor in several series such as Charmed and Bridget Hennessy’s comedy 8 Simple Rules before joining the hit series.

She has been a star in The Flight Attendant since 2020 and as Harley Quinn, the DC character, in the animated series.

Cuoco was twice married to Ryan Sweeting, from 2013 to 2016, then to Karl Cook in 2018, respectively.

It was announced in September 2021 that she and husband Cook were separating, with the couple saying in a statement in People magazine, “despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions”.

Jim Parsons







Jim Parsons starred as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, whose character has since gained a spin-off series called Young Sheldon, starring Iain Armitage in the role.

Parsons, like Cuoco has had a long acting career on television and film. He was the voice of Oh in 2015’s Home, and as Walter the human version in The Muppets in 2011.

Parsons was most recently seen in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band in 2020 opposite Zachery Quinto. He also appeared in the spin-off Young Sheldon.

Since 2017, Parsons has been married Todd Spiewak (a graphic designer, film producer, and art director).

Mayim Bialik







Mayim Bialik played neuroscientist Amy in the Big Bang Theory.

Not only did she play a neuroscientist on the series, but she also holds a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA. She completed her PhD in 2008

Bialik was also offered a place to study at Yale and Harvard before enrolling at UCLA to finish her Bachelor’s Degree.

Prior to appearing in the comedy series she was the main character in Blossom in the 90s. She also appeared in MacGyver and Beaches.

Most recently, she hosted Jeopardy in America and starred as Call me Kat in 2021.

Melissa Rouch







Melissa Rouch played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in the Big Bang Theory from 2009.

Rouch is not only a regular on-screen character in the series. She also has voice acting credits, including Francine in Ice Age: Collision Course, Harley Quinn, and Wasp/Hope Pym from Ant-Man.

Rouch also played Summer in six episodes of True Blood in 2010, and currently has a huge net worth estimated at just over £14million.

Most recently, Rouch voiced Dinah on The Chicken Squad’s animated series in 2021.

Johnny Galecki







Johnny Galecki starred as Leonard Hofstadter in the Big Bang Theory.

He has also starred in comedy series like Entourage (2011) and films such as 1997’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

He also appeared alongside Mayim Bialik as Jason in an episode on the TV series Blossom in 1991.

He has been playing David Healy in The Connors since 2018, a sequel to Roseanne’s TV series.

Galecki and Kaley Cuoco were reportedly in a relationship for two years while filming Big Bang Theory.

Simon Helberg







Simon Helberg played Simon Wolowitz in all 279 episodes of the Big Bang Theory.

His acting career started in 1999. Since then, he has starred in numerous television programs, films and comedies, including 2016’s Florence Foster Jenkins, 2004’s A Cinderella Story and Drunk History 2013.

Recently, he voiced Squirrel for the animated Disney series Dug Days 2021.

Kunal Nayyar







Kunal Nayar starred as Raj Koothrappali in the Big Bang Theory.

Nayar studied Business at the University of Portland before he started acting. While studying, he also took classes to make friends and get into acting.

From 2013 to 2016, he was also the voice of the Nickelodeon animated series Sanjay, and Craig.

Since the Big Bang Theory, he was Sandeep Singh’s voice actor in 2020’s Criminal: UK. He also voiced Guy Diamond in Trolls: World Tour.

Kevin Sussman







Kevin Sussman played Stuart Bloom in the Big Bang Theory from 2009-2019.

Before the series Sussman had starred in movies such as Sweet Home Alabama 2002 and Ugly Betty 2006-2007.

He is currently listed as starring on a new miniseries called The Dropout 2022. This series is currently in production.

