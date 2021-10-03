Biden Signs Bill Ending Furlough of 3,700 Transportation Workers

WASHINGTON — The Senate met briefly on Saturday to send a bill to President Biden reviving key transportation programs that had lapsed two days earlier and bringing back nearly 4,000 furloughed workers. Hours later, Mr. Biden signed it.

The rare weekend session was necessary because Congress did not address expiring transportation programs when it passed legislation on Thursday to avert a government shutdown. Those reauthorizations had been included in a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been scheduled for a vote on the same day but never came up amid deep divisions among congressional Democrats over the measure.

Senators approved by unanimous consent a motion from Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and the chairman of the Finance Committee, to extend the expiring transportation programs for 30 days and end the furloughs of 3,700 workers. The stopgap bill, which the House passed on Friday by a vote of 365 to 51, extends the programs through Oct. 31.

The Saturday vote capped an intense week at the Capitol, where Democrats tried and failed to advance a major piece of Mr. Biden’s agenda. The nearly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus blocked a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the House, seeking leverage to secure passage of a larger $3.5 trillion domestic policy bill that Mr. Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, had assured the caucus would advance as part of a “two-track” process with the infrastructure bill.