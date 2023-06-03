Biden Says He Got ‘Sandbagged’ After Tripping at Ceremony

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado. Although he laughed it off by saying he “got sandbagged,” his fall is putting a renewed focus on his health. Experts say he actually got lucky and that his fall could have been a whole lot worse. President Biden landed on his knee first, deflecting the impact on his hip. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian has more.

Latest News

Previous article
I’m a dermatologist – top tips for staying safe in the sun…even the type of clothing you wear can make a big difference

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder