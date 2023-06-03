Biden Says He Got ‘Sandbagged’ After Tripping at Ceremony

President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado. Although he laughed it off by saying he “got sandbagged,” his fall is putting a renewed focus on his health. Experts say he actually got lucky and that his fall could have been a whole lot worse. President Biden landed on his knee first, deflecting the impact on his hip. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian has more.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.