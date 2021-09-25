Biden said he would follow science. Biden sometimes gets ahead of the experts.

The president’s Friday remarks were the second time in two months that he had suggested boosters would be available to everyone. They were also issued the day Dr. Rochelle Pe. Walensky (C.D.C.) was criticized for allowing boosters to be available to everyone. director and one of the president’s political appointees, came under fire for allowing boosters for a broader group of people than her agency’s own immunization panel recommended.

Taken together, the announcements by Mr. Biden and Dr. Walensky did not sit well with all of the scientists who advise them, raising questions about the president’s pledge to always “follow the science” as he fought the pandemic. Many of them credited C.D.C. director for charting a course through uncertain waters, others warned that politics had intruded on scientific decisions — something that Mr. Biden had promised to avoid after the blatant pressures seen during the Trump administration.

“Everybody uses this statement ‘follow the science’ very glibly, and I think that the science here did not warrant picking out a group of people and saying that you may be at more risk for acquiring an infection,” said Dr. Sarah S. Long, a member of the C.D.C.’s advisory committee, referring to the groups of workers who were made eligible for booster shots.

Dr. Long, who is a professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine, said that a president telegraphing his opinion before the formal public health process undermined the expert advisers, calling it a violation of the “checks and balances” built into the system. She also criticised Dr. Walensky’s expansion of the eligibility for boosters.

If that pattern of reversals were to extend beyond boosters, she said, that “would be the end of the vaccine program as you know it.”