Biden Rule Could Help Prevent Revival of Key Trump Immigration Policy

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said on Thursday it would propose a regulation that some say would make it harder for future administrations to restore the Trump-era “public charge” policy that allowed officials to deny permanent residency to immigrants who received or were most likely to need public benefits.

Immigration advocates, who have been critical of the progress President Biden has made over the past year in reversing his predecessor’s immigration policies, welcomed the announcement. Even though former President Donald J. Trump’s rule was halted last year, immigrants hoping for green cards have continued to be wary of doing anything that they feared could jeopardize their chances of getting them, including going to the hospital or getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Lingering fears about the Trump rule have made it “much more difficult to address the harms of the pandemic” for immigrants lacking permanent legal status, said Tanya Broder, a lawyer with the National Immigration Law Center. The Trump administration’s rule went into effect in February 2020, just weeks before the reach of the coronavirus in the United States became clear.

While the Trump policy has not been in effect for nearly a year, the Biden administration’s new rule would be more resilient to potential legal challenges and harder to reverse by a new administration than the one it issued last March, policy experts said. The administration was under court order to produce a new regulation, according to the Department of Homeland Security.