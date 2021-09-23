Biden Pushes Deterrent Border Policy After Promising ‘Humane’ Approach

“The question that’s being asked now is: How are you actually different than Trump?” Marisa Franco (executive director of Mijente), a Latino civil-rights organization, said that she consulted with the Biden campaign while representing Senator Bernie Sanders in Vermont. “You campaigned that immigration was one of the places where Trump was inhumane and failed. And last time I checked, Trump is not the president.”

Biden administration officials bristle at that suggestion, saying the president moved within hours of taking office to undo many of Mr. Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. They say that all of their advisers support a strategy that includes creating a new, strong asylum system as well as cracking down illegal immigration.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, on Wednesday reiterated Mr. Biden’s hopes for an immigration system that is more open to those seeking refuge, even as she acknowledged the administration’s determination to keep the border secure.

“The president remains committed to putting in place a humane and orderly immigration system that includes an established and efficient process for applying for asylum,” She spoke to reporters.

The problem facing Mr. Biden is that his efforts in using the power of his office for lasting immigration reform have been blocked both by federal judges who are skeptical of executive power, and by a bureaucracy deliberately impeded by the former President. His plan to reform immigration laws has been stalled in Congress. On Sunday, he was unable to get citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrant immigrants.

Mr. Biden’s allies blame Republicans for standing in the way of needed changes because they view the border chaos on his watch as a good political issue.

“Republicans have figured this out, right?” said Cecilia Muñoz, the director of former President Barack Obama’s Domestic Policy Council and his top immigration adviser. “As long as you can keep a Democratic administration from making progress on immigration, you get to demagogue it. As long as you prevent them from fixing it, it’s a political tool.”