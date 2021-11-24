Biden is Ron Burgundy at his best by reading out ‘end of quote’Teleprompter

President Joe Biden had a bit of a Ron Burgundy moment when he read every word off a teleprompter— including the “end of quote” direction.

In a video clip uploaded to Disclose.tv’Twitter: Commander-in Chief spoke at the White House “innovation”And he said:

“A lot of innovation because of the actions we’ve taken things have begun to change, end of quote.”

If you are unfamiliar with the Ron Burgundy reference, here’s a brief synopsis.

Ron Burgundy, played by Will Farrell, is a TV anchor in the comedy. The Anchorman

People in the post’s comments were quick to point out the blunder.

“I’m Ron Burgundy?”Someone was mentioned.

“Just awkwardly itch your nose and nobody will notice that you have no idea what you’re talking about,”An additional option was added.

A third wrote: “I honestly had such high hopes for this guy.”

This isn’t the first time Biden had a teleprompter issue.

He appeared last year to lose track of his spot on the teleprompter while describing his approach to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden signaled to his team that something was wrong before he embarked on an awkward adlib.

“And, in addition to that, in addition to that we have to make sure that we, we are in a position that we are, well met me go the second thing, I’ve spoken enough on that,” Biden said.