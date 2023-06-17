Biden is a hit after he made a strange comment about God saving the Queen

Joe Biden has become a meme once again after saying ‘God save the Queen’ at the end of a speech about gun safety this week.

He was speaking at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday (June 16) when it happened.

The remark has gone viral on social media where everyone is laughing at the President – and it’s not the first time he’s been a meme this month…

Biden says ‘God save the Queen’

Biden signed off his speech with the phrase “It’s confusing” after posing for pictures with different parts of the audience.

“God save the Queen, man,” he said before putting down his microphone and asking someone which way he should walk off the stage.

He was seemingly referring to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth, who passed away nine months ago in September 2022 at her home in Scotland.

Her son Charles is now King and had his coronation last month, which Biden’s wife Jill attended. He forgot she was dead.

Olivia Dalto is the White House’s Principal Deputy press Secretary. You can claim your right to claim he was “commenting to someone in the crowd”.

However, it certainly seems rather bizarre – and he’s being roasted on Twitter for the strange sentence.

It’s the second time this month

It’s the second occasion in which the Democrat became a viral meme during this month. After falling on the stage in Colorado, he was mocked.

The 80-year-old was giving out diplomas at a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy at the Falcon Stadium when he fell.

Biden tumbled on the floor after tripping and tripping over a bag that was used earlier to secure his Teleprompter.

He was quickly helped back to his feet and later joked to reporters that he “got sandbagged!”. He didn’t sustain any injuries.

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt also wrote on Twitter. “He’s fine.”