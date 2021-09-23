Biden Huddles With Democrats as Divisions Threaten His Agenda

WASHINGTON — President Biden huddled with congressional Democrats on Wednesday to try to break through a potentially devastating impasse over his multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, toiling to bridge intraparty divisions over an ambitious social safety net bill and a major infrastructure measure as Congress raced to head off a fiscal calamity.
Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue are nearing a make-or-break moment in their bid to push through huge new policies, as an escalating fight between the progressive and moderate wings — and a multitude of other divisions within the party — threatens to sink their chances of doing so while they retain control in Washington.
At the same time, even the basic functions of Congress — keeping the government from shutting down next week and from defaulting on its debt sometime next month — are in peril as Republicans refuse to support legislation that would both fund the government and increase the statutory cap on federal borrowing.
This is happening against a background of distrust and strife within the Democratic ranks. Moderates demand immediate action on the $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure bill. Progressives want approval of a $3.5 trillion domestic policy plan that includes massive new investments in climate, education and health.
Without consensus on both, Democrats, who have minuscule majorities in the House and Senate, will not have enough votes to send either to Mr. Biden’s desk. This has caused alarm in the highest echelons.
On Wednesday, John D. Podesta, who held key White House roles under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, sent a memo to every Democrat on Capitol Hill imploring them to scale back the $3.5 trillion plan in the interest of compromise, warning that doing otherwise would risk sinking both bills and costing the party control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
“You are either getting both bills or neither — and the prospect of neither is unconscionable,” He wrote. “It would signal a complete and utter failure of our democratic duty, and a reckless abdication of our responsibility. It would define our generation’s history and show that, when our time came, we failed, both for Americans now and in the years to come.”
Mr. Biden’s long day of meetings with lawmakers reflected a recognition that “there needs to be a deeper engagement by the president” to bring Democrats together, said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.
The president, she added, “sees his role as uniting and as working to bring together people over common agreement and on a path forward.”
That path is exceedingly murky as Democrats careen toward a tangle of fiscal and political deadlines with no discernible public strategy in place, but party leaders remained publicly sanguine on Wednesday.
Understand the Infrastructure Bill
-
- One trillion dollar package passed. The Senate passed a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package on Aug. 10, capping weeks of intense negotiations and debate over the largest federal investment in the nation’s aging public works system in more than a decade.
- The final vote. The Senate’s final vote was 69 to 30. The legislation, which still must pass the House, would touch nearly every facet of the American economy and fortify the nation’s response to the warming of the planet.
- The main areas of spending. The bipartisan plan is focused on transportation, utilities, and pollution cleanup.
- Transportation. Transportation – $110 billion would be used to build roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructures. $25 billion would go for airports. $66 billion would go for railways. This is Amtrak’s largest funding source since its inception in 1971.
- Utilities. Senators have also included $65 billion meant to connect hard-to-reach rural communities to high-speed internet and help sign up low-income city dwellers who cannot afford it, and $8 billion for Western water infrastructure.
- Pollution cleanup: Roughly $21 billion would go to cleaning up abandoned wells and mines, and Superfund sites.
“We are on schedule — that’s all I will say,” After meeting for more than an hour with Mr. Biden in person, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated to reporters. “We’re calm, and everybody’s good, and our work’s almost done.”
The Democrats acknowledged that it was difficult.
“When you’ve got 50 votes and none to lose, and you’ve got three to spare in the House, there’s a lot of give and take — that’s just the way it is,” Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent and chairman of the Budget Committee, said that the process was painful. “It’s tough. But I think at the end of the day, we’re going to be fine.”
The core of the impasse is a commitment by a group moderate Democrats to ensure that the House takes up the Senate-passed bipartisan Infrastructure bill by Monday. Liberal House Democrats state that they will reject the measure until their priority legislation clears both the House & Senate.
These Democrats claim that the infrastructure bill, which left out most of their top priorities, including major provisions for combating climate change, cannot been separated from the $3.5 billion package. It contains many of these elements, such a shift towards electric power. Other than the climate sections, the social policy measure would expand child care, child tax credits, free prekindergarten and community colleges, and strengthen Medicare.
Key centrists in Congress have rejected the package. Democrats plan to push it through using reconciliation, a fast-track budget process that protects it against a filibuster. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Senator and Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Senator, voted to open work on a $3.5 trillion bill. But they have since said that they would not support spending that amount.
Mr. Biden asked the holdouts Wednesday to give specific support for a plan that Democrats could agree on.
“Find a number you’re comfortable with, based on what you believe the needs that we still have, and how we deliver to the American people,” Mr. Manchin said, describing the president’s request. “He was very straightforward in what he asked us to do.”
Congress faces pressing deadlines as internal disputes escalate. Without Congress taking action, federal funding will be withdrawn at 12:01 AM next Friday. The government will then be shut down. The Treasury Department will hit its statutory borrowing limit in October. This will force it to stop payments to social security recipients, international creditors, and contractors.
In the midst of these looming crises Republican leaders are almost taunting Democrats and refusing support legislation that combines a debt-limit hike with a stopgap expenditure measure.
“Don’t play Russian roulette with the economy; step up and raise the debt ceiling,” On Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican leader, stated that he would not give Democrats a single Republican vote.
And House Republicans on Wednesday urged their rank-and-file members to oppose the bipartisan infrastructure bill that they said had been “inextricably linked” to the reconciliation package.
“Republicans should not aid in this destructive process,” The No. 2 Republican in Louisiana, Steve Scalise’s office. 2 Republican, warned in a notice calling for “no” votes.
On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries wrote to congressional leaders in both parties to express a “deep sense of urgency” to raise the debt limit. In a news conference, Jerome H. Powell (the Federal Reserve Chair) made a similar plea.
Biden’s 2022 Budget
The 2022 fiscal year for the federal government begins on October 1, and President Biden has revealed what he’d like to spend, starting then. Any spending must be approved by both chambers. Here’s what the plan includes:
-
- Ambitious total spending: President Biden would like the federal government to spend $6 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year, and for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031. This would allow the United States reach its highest level of sustained federal spending since World War II and result in a deficit of more than $1.3 trillion over the next ten years.
- Infrastructure plan: The budget outlines the president’s desired first year of investment in his American Jobs Plan, which seeks to fund improvements to roads, bridges, public transit and more with a total of $2.3 trillion over eight years.
- Families plan: The budget also addresses the other major spending proposal Biden has already rolled out, his American Families Plan, aimed at bolstering the United States’ social safety net by expanding access to education, reducing the cost of child care and supporting women in the work force.
- Mandatory programs: As usual, mandatory spending on programs like Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare make up a significant portion of the proposed budget. They are growing as America’s population ages.
- Discretionary spending: Funding for the individual budgets of the agencies and programs under the executive branch would reach around $1.5 trillion in 2022, a 16 percent increase from the previous budget.
- How Biden would pay for it: The president would largely fund his agenda by raising taxes on corporations and high earners, which would begin to shrink budget deficits in the 2030s. According to administration officials, tax increases will fully offset plans for jobs and families over 15 years. This is supported by the budget request. The budget deficit would still exceed $1.3 trillion annually in the interim.
“No one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets and the economy, fully protect, in the event of a failure to make sure that we do pay those debts when they’re due,” He said.
Beyond that issue, Democrats must find a way to salvage Mr. Biden’s agenda. They had hoped to emerge from Wednesday’s meeting with public commitments from key moderates including Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema to support a reconciliation bill, but by evening they still had no such statement from the two senators.
Offering “Covid-safe” individually wrapped chocolate chip cookies bearing the presidential seal, Mr. Biden spent much of the day on Wednesday hosting groups of lawmakers in the Oval Office, beginning with Ms. Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader.
Nearly two dozen senators from his party met with him, as well as House members representing all ideological ranges. This included liberal leaders and moderates who were key in the negotiation of the infrastructure bill.
White House officials stated that Mr. Biden’s team would hold follow-up meetings starting Thursday.
Leaders are hopeful of reaching an agreement on a price for reconciliation measures by Monday. It will likely fall below $3.5 trillion in budget blueprints and on certain key provisions that must be included in the final package.
Both sides have not yet made any progress. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, accused more conservative Democrats of making “impulsive and arbitrary demands,” while setting unnecessary deadlines like the Monday infrastructure vote.
“The package, the investments and the programs that we have in there are rather nonnegotiable. That’s why we are kind of at this impasse,” she said, adding, “We are at a moment, and a test of political will.”
Representative Stephanie Murphy, a moderate from Florida, said it would be “really disappointing and embarrassing” if the infrastructure bill failed because of opposition from progressives.
After her meeting with Mr. Biden, Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that “there isn’t a lot of trust” among Democrats, reiterating that liberals would follow through on their promise to vote against the infrastructure measure on Monday.
There are many moderate objections. Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader would like a bill to spend less than $1 billion over 10 years. Hawaii’s Representative Ed Case said that he would not accept the gradual or permanent elimination of programs and tax measures in order to conceal their true costs. New York’s Representative Kathleen Rice objected to the “get tough” approach to curbing prescription drug price rises.
The disagreements go beyond ideological differences. New York Representative Tom Suozzi says he won’t vote for any version that doesn’t substantially restore the state and local tax deduction. This is a critical issue for states with high taxes. North Carolina representative Alma Adams has stated that she will vote against the bill if it does NOT include tens or billions of dollars for historically Black colleges, and minority-serving schools.
Democrats from all ideologies agreed that reaching consensus would prove difficult.
“We’ve got a hectic few days ahead,” New Jersey’s moderate representative Josh Gottheimer said, after he had finished his negotiation session with Mr. Biden.
Catie Edmondson and Jonathan Martin contributed reporting.