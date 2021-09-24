Biden Condemns Border Agents Who Mistreated Haitian Migrants

Reporter: “You said on the campaign trail that you were going to restore the moral standing of the U.S., that you were going to immediately end Trump’s assault on the dignity of immigrant communities. Given what we saw at the border this week, have you failed in that promise, and this is happening under your watch, do you take responsibility for the chaos that’s unfolding?” “Of course I take responsibility. I’m president, but it was horrible what to see — as you saw — to see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over, people being strapped. It’s outrageous. They will be punished, I swear. They will. There is an investigation underway right now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment, but it’s beyond an embarrassment. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends a wrong message to the entire world. It also sends the wrong message home. It’s simply not who we are.