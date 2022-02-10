Biden Administration Outlines Plan to Build More E.V. Chargers

The Biden administration said on Thursday that it would require states to submit proposals to line highways with electric vehicle chargers, part of a $5 billion plan to fill a gap in the infrastructure needed to support booming sales of battery-powered cars.

Electric vehicles have been surging in popularity, accounting for almost 9 percent of new cars sold worldwide last year. But America lags Europe in the number of places where an owner of a battery-powered vehicle can recharge.

On Thursday, administration officials detailed how they aimed to address the deficit using $5 billion that Congress allocated as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Biden in November.

That money, to be spent over five years, will not nearly be enough to build the charging network that experts says is needed to serve the growing fleet of electric vehicles. But administration officials hope the plan will act as a catalyst, encouraging utilities and private operators to build additional chargers.