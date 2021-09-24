Beyoncé Says She Now Understands How “Fragile Life Truly Is” in Letter

She said her fans continue to bring her “sooooo much joy” in life and she wants to continue using her art to “bring a little joy” in their lives, too.

“Most of yall met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together,” Beyoncé acknowledged of her hive.

Her note also thanked fans and fellow stars that made “beautiful tributes” to wish her a happy birthday three weeks ago.

“I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps,” shared the singer, who enjoyed a date night with Jay-Z in Miami just days after her bday. “Your VIDEOS, your POSTS, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever,” She added. “I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She signed the letter with “Deep Deep Deep” love, ending with a drawing of a bubble bee.

See the handwritten letter on her website.