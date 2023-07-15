Beyonce pays tribute to Kevin Aviance, a drag queen from Philadelphia, and Jilly during her Renaissance Tour

Beyonce’s first US concert of The following is a list of the most recent and relevant articles. tour featured a heart-warming nod to Kevin Aviance, her Drag queen and collaborator on the Renaissance album. Queen B has also given a shoutout for singer Jilly in Philly.

Philadelphia, 12 July: The singer’s US tour began with this show. Thousands of concertgoers attended, including some celebrities. Kevin Aviance was a drag queen whose voice Beyonce had sampled on her Renaissance album. Another popular personality in presence at Beyonce’s concert was R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.

Beyonce sends a warm nod Kevin Aviance

Drag Queen and musician Kevin Aviance received a personal invite to Beyonce’s first US stop from the singer herself. Kevin showed up in style to Beyonce’s first US concert.

A heartwarming moment during Beyonce’s performance of her Break My Soul song saw the songstress saying a gentle ‘Love You’ to Kevin. Videos featured on Twitter and on Kevin’s own social media accounts show Beyonce shouting out her favorite musicians while singing. As she stood on the edge of stage, Beyonce was seen scanning the crowd to find someone. Kevin is admiring her when she finally finds him.

At this Queen B gently mouths a ‘Love You’ to Kevin before turning and continuing her performance. Kevin was moved to tears and touched by Queen B’s heart-warming gesture. Beyonce points at Kevin multiple times in a viral video to show her appreciation for him attending her show. On Twitter, many fans praised the singer for recognizing her collaborator during a hectic performance. For the unversed, Beyonce used Kevin’s vocals from his 1996 hit ‘Cu**y’ in the 15th track Pure/Honey of her album.

Beyonce has also given Jilly, from Philly, a special award

Beyonce referred to many talented and renowned musicians while performing the song Break My Soul. This was the Grammy winner’s way of honoring them.

“Aretha, Anita, Greta Jones,” Beyonce says before singing, “Jilly from Philly I love you boo.”

Although Jill Scott wasn’t present at the show, Beyonce’s tribute to the A Long Walk singer had fans hailing them both.

Jilly, whose full name is Jill Heather Scott, is an American actress, singer and poet. In 2000, the now 51-year old singer began her career with Who is Jill Scott, her debut album. The singer has since released many hits, including The Way, He Loves Me, Golden, So in Love and others. She has also had many credits as an actress.

She is known for her roles in Being Mary Jane and Love Beats Rhymes.

Jazmine Sullivan was also present at Beyonce’s show

Among the celebrities in attendance at Beyonce’s first US show was Pick Up Your Feelings singer Jazmine Sullivan. Fans cheered for Jazmine Sullivan as she appeared multiple times on the large screen.

Jazmine was seen thoroughly enjoying Beyonce’s show and Blue Ivy’s dance on stage.