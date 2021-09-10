Beyonce is expecting her fourth child.

It is BeyoncéIs she pregnant with her fourth child. One tabloid reported that the music legend was expecting her fourth child. We’re checking back in on the rumour.

Beyoncé Sporting ‘Baby Bump’What is the best way to get started?

Twelve months ago Woman’s Day reported Beyoncé was “glowing as she hit the streets of New York.”A tabloid insider revealed to the tabloid that Jay-Z was her husband. “could be about to announce another baby.” According to the outlet, a recent photo of Beyoncé was raising eyebrows as she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

A source claimed that she was even an insider. “not even trying to hide” The bump “so everyone’s guessing an announcement will be made soon.”A final note: The source concluded. “She and Jay have long talked about adding a fourth child to their family.”

Beyoncé Has A ‘Bub On Board’What is the best way to get started?

So, is it true Beyoncé was expecting this time last year? No. The magazine is too lenient with speculation. According to the outlet, she “could be” This is what it looks like to be pregnant “everyone’s guessing” she’d announce her pregnancy. But these “guesses” fall apart when you realize they’re based on absolutely nothing. Even the photo provided of Beyoncé’s supposed “baby bump” didn’t prove anything.

Besides, the semantics aren’t even worth sweating since a year has passed and Beyoncé is still a mother of three. If you are looking for the best, “Single Ladies” songstress really was pregnant this time last year, wouldn’t she have popped by now? Beyoncé’s toned tummy isn’t screaming “pregnant” to us, so it’s safe to say this tabloid doesn’t have the insight it pretends to.

