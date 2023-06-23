Beyonce dedicates song to dancer Amari Marshall whose brother just died

Beyonce dedicated a song to her dancer Amari Marshall in Hamburg after she sadly lost her brother this week.

The Cuff It singer is currently doing a tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance, which came out in July 2022.

It kicked off in Stockholm in May and the star is currently making her way through Europe before heading to the United States.

The most recent show was in Germany on Wednesday (June 21) where Beyonce had everyone in tears over a lovely tribute.

Beyonce dedicates song to dancer

Queen B changed her performance of the tracks My Power and Black Parade to pay tribute to her dancer Amari’s brother.

Amari Marshall is one of the star’s lead dancers who is performing with her on the Renaissance tour. She sadly lost her sibling this week.

All of the dancers stood still and did a short silence with Amari at the front. A number of them, including Beyonce, were crying.

Andre Jose Marshall II passed away unexpectedly at a young age and the pair were very close.

Who is Amari?

Amari is a choreographer, dancer and creative director who has performed for Ciara, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, and Rihanna.

She goes by the name ‘Amari Monster’ on Instagram where she has more than 117,000 followers and often posts videos of her routines.

The dancer teaches Hip-Hop classes across the globe and served as an official member of the 2019-2020 Nike Women Icon Clash Team, her website reveals.

She also choreographed the opening number for the American Music Awards and New Year’s Eve Special with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

Amari’s most rewarding work yet is choreographing for and performing with Janet Jackson, and she has also starred in many music videos.

This includes Runtown ft. Wizkid’s Bend Down, Pause, Janet Jackson’s Made For Now, and Beyonce’s Homecoming documentary.

She lost her brother Andre Jose Marshall

It’s not clear what happened to Amari’s brother, but his death was unexpected and the family is raising money for his funeral on GoFundMe.

“Andre was the light of our family and dance community, the reason we always kept a smile on our face, the life of every party,” it says.

The fundraiser goes on to describe him as “the biggest jokester in the group, a pillar in our dance community, and overall a personality everyone got along with”.

“His passing was so unexpected,” it adds before saying it has “shaken us all up”. The GoFundMe has raised more than $5,000 so far.

“My brother was called home to be with the lord. This is by far the hardest day/days of my life. There is nothing like losing a sibling abruptly/prematurely,” Amari wrote on Instagram.

“It’s so hard to not question God at this time. But the peace that him and Andre have given me lets me know that me and my family will be okay.”