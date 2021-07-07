Betty Season 2 Watch Online Free | Full Episodes on HBO Max / Disney+ Hotstar

Betty is a popular American teen comedy series created by the American filmmaker Crystal Moselle. The series is an extension based on Skate Kitchen, the 2018 film with Moselle as the director.

By the looks of it, all of the original cast members of the film also feature in the show. Betty is one of the HBO Max originals, which is available for streaming on different platforms. The first season of Betty comprises six different episodes, which is the same as the second season.

So far, four episodes of Betty are out for streaming, and the next two episodes are due to premiere on the 9th and 16th July 2021.

Betty Season 2: Watch the series on HBO Max

If you want to watch Betty on HBO, you’d have to subscribe to HBO Max, and that is very much a seamless thing you should do. However, if you do not have HBO Max, there is one other platform that you could turn to and watch Betty Season 2.

As the fifth episode of Season 2 is heading to HBO Max this Friday, you’re required to have an HBO Max account to watch it. And if you can wait a little longer, the fifth season will be available on Disney+Hostar within a few hours of its premiere.

Betty Season 2: Watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar

The show that follows a tight-knit girl’s group who are essentially stakers is also available on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming. These talented young women navigate the realm of extreme sport, skateboarding which men dominate.

At the time of writing, four episodes of season two are available on Disney+ Hotstar for binge-watching. The series packs some positive acclamation from the critics, and Shortform Breakthrough Series has also been nominated for Gotham Awards. The series is yet to be renewed for a third season by HBO Max, as of now.