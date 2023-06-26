BET Awards 2019: See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Stars showcased a variety of stylish looks at theBET Awards 2023.

Stars such as Ice Spice You can also find out more about the following:Eva MarcilleMicrosoft Theater Los Angeles. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper walked the red carpet in a black, lace, chiffon, and point d’Esprit tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown with boning details, while the actress showcased a playful, leopard-print outfit during culture’s biggest night.

Other people spotted on red carpetRay J The wifePrincess Love,Soulja Boy,GloRilla—channeling Old Hollywood in a silver and black gown with black gloves, andCoco Jones—wearing a sequined, cut-out magenta gown.

Later on, fans can expect what’ll surely be show-stopping performances from GloRilla, Coco,Lil Uzi VertYou can also find out more about the following:Doecchii—who, with six nods, is this year’s second-most nominated artist.

To mark the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the genre’s biggest names—includingFat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, TygaYou can also find out more about the following: Ying Yang Twins—will also hit the stage.

We have an amazing lineup of artists who will take you on a journey through Hip Hop, spanning decades, styles, and regions. Connie OrlandoBET’s executive vice-president of music, specials and strategy, is also the music programmer. Previous said. This wall-to-wall event will be a resounding party with all the energy and passion that these performers bring to their art and culture.