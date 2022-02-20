Best video game movies you can binge right now

Video-game movies may be Hollywood’s Achilles heel.

The film industry has been churning out adaptations of games like “World of Warcraft” and “Assassin’s Creed” for years, but there’s something about turning these popular games into two-hour narratives that almost always fails. The things that often make video games successful – generic characters, simple plots, lots of violence – often make movies dull and frustrating. And yet, filmmakers keep trying, this week with “Uncharted” (in theaters now).

But a few films stand out from the pack. We rounded up the best video-game films available to rent or stream.

If you dig Indiana Jones-y action: ‘Uncharted’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland plays baby-faced fortune hunter Nathan Drake in the adventure based on the popular PlayStation series. Nate seeks a lost treasure and faces crazy obstacles (such as free-falling on a car out of a cargo plane) alongside his wisecracking, untrustworthy partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg).

Where to watch: In theaters

If you like fuzzy cartoon speedsters: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Mixing live action with animation, the 2020 comedy was a huge hit with all ages, mainly thanks to the fleet-footed, sneaker-clad title character voiced by Ben Schwartz. Also helping: Jim Carrey back to his over-the-top self as Sonic’s mustache-twirling arch nemesis, Dr. Robotnik.

Where to watch: Paramount+

If you love Angelina Jolie: ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’

Alicia Vikander did her best in a poorly constructed film in the 2018 “Tomb Raider” adaptation, but there’s no replacing Jolie’s version of the character, which became a pop-culture touchstone in the early 2000s. Sure, the movie is hammy and the costume is, shall we say, less than practical, but Jolie is a magnetic presence and sells every inch of the two movies.

Where to watch: On-demand platforms including Apple TV and Amazon Prime

If you want a marathon: The ‘Resident Evil’ franchise

“Resident Evil” is arguably the most successful video-game adaptation franchise, spawning seven sci-fi horror movies and turning Milla Jovovich into a star. The original 2001 film feels almost tame compared with the wild heights the later films would reach (in both story and CGI), while the 2021 movie “Welcome to Raccoon City” rebooted the series for a new generation.

Where to watch: On-demand platforms including Apple TV and Vudu

If you like great martial arts: ‘Mortal Kombat’

These films don’t try to be more than the premise of the super-popular game: A group of different fighters battling for the fate of the world. The first 1995 film was a simple yet strong effort, and the 2021 reboot upped the fantasy element with a bunch of over-the-top characters.

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you want to feel like you’re watching a video game: ‘Doom’

There’s no mistaking this 2005 film for anything but a video-game adaptation. It revels in using aspects of video-game storytelling in its visuals, including a scene that feels like a first-person shooter game. It also gets bonus points for being one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s first feature films.

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you enjoy the more ridiculous side of the genre: ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’

OK, here’s the thing: The 2010 action film starring Jake Gyllenhaal is not a great movie. It also came under criticism for whitewashing the cast. But it does have lush visuals, and it plays less like a video-game adaptation and more like a straight adventure film.

Where to watch: Disney+

If you dig horror comedies: ‘Werewolves Within’

From an obscure multiplayer virtual-reality video game comes one of the best movie adaptations ever. A new-to-town park ranger (Sam Richardson) and a helpful mail woman (Milana Vayntrub) seek out the ferocious culprit murdering folks in a snowy Vermont village in an enjoyable whodunit that’s part “Clue,” part “The Howling.”

Where to watch: Showtime, Apple TV

