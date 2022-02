Mama Lil’s spicy pickled peppers are great to always have in your fridge.





You can add Mama Lil’s peppers to different baked goods and pizzas.



Alana Al-Hatlani







Not too spicy, perfectly vinegary, and great on top of just about anything, these Mama Lil’s peppers are a must-grab.

Mama Lil’s are made from Hungarian “Goathorn” peppers, grown in the Northwest, which are then soaked in a sweet brine of vinegar, sugar, garlic, maple syrup, fennel seed, and salt.

I add them to biscuits, and my partner puts them on pizza — they’re our version of adding hot sauce to everything.