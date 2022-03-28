Best Jokes Oscars 2022

Surprisingly, Chris Rock wasn’t responsible for the night’s best joke (but he did deliver big on the night’s biggest shocker). The honors went instead to Jane Campion, Jane Campion and the three hosts. Here are the top jokes from 2022 Oscars.

“This year the academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper to hire than one man.” – Amy Schumer

“There were a lot of snubs this year. Rachel Ziegler for West Side Story, Jennifer Hudson for Respect, and Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Random Accents.” – Wanda Sykes

“You know what’s in the In Memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes.” – Amy Schumer

“I watched that movie three times, and I’m halfway through it.” – Wanda SykesAbout Power of the Dog

“I’m Amy Schumer, or as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no.’” – Amy Schumer

“After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, this year we finally got a movie about the incredible Williams’ sisters’ dad.” – Amy Schumer

“Don’t Look Up is nominated. I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews.” – Amy Schumer

“Aaron Sorkin, a genius. Truly, right? The innovation to make a movie about Lucille Ball without even a moment that’s funny. If you’re Aaron Sorkin, how do you make a movie about the most iconic female comedian, not one laugh. It’s brilliant! It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games.” – Amy Schumer

“I never thought I would be here six days ago.” – Rachel Zegler

“Fun fact. You know the Oscar statue modeled after Mexican American actor Emilio Fernandez in 1928. He still looks great because brown don’t break down. If you win, you’re gonna have 13-and-a-half inches of Mexican in your hands.” John Leguizamo

“No one is wearing a mask, just breathing raw dog tonight.” –Chris Rock

“We have an inspirational quote for you. This is from Kim Kardashian. ‘Work harder.’ That’s what we need you to do.” –Regina HallDame Judi dench

“Thank you Kevin, that was very dramatic.” –Jane Campion, after Kevin Costner’s very winded introduction for the Outstanding Director category.

“I’ve been getting out of that Spiderman costume. Did I miss anything? There’s a different vibe in here.” – Amy Schumer