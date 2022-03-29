Best Couple Looks from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi looked as if they were stepping out of a watercolor picture at the event.





Rita Ora and Taika WAITITI at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.



Karwai Tang/Getty Images







Rita Ora, a power couple, and Taika Waititi, a model for the future, stepped out at the Vanity Fair red carpet early.

Ora wore a Miss Sohee black strapless gown with a white skirt. Swarovski crystals, floral embellishments. Her champagne-colored offthe-shoulder dress Cape by Sohee ParkThe train was used as a canvas, featuring a bead-embellished scene and a crystal background.

Waititi’s outfit complemented the look of his date; he wore a dusty pink suit with a pale-blue-grey bow tie.