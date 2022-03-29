Best Couple Looks from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Best Couple Looks from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
By Tom O'Brien
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi looked as if they were stepping out of a watercolor picture at the event.

rita in a black straless straight gown with blue-green floral embellishments on top. She's wearing an oversized off the shoulder cream coat dress with embellished landscape scenery across the bottom. Taika is wearing a pale pink suit with a pink shirt and grey bowtie.

Rita Ora and Taika WAITITI at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images


Rita Ora, a power couple, and Taika Waititi, a model for the future, stepped out at the Vanity Fair red carpet early.

Ora wore a Miss Sohee black strapless gown with a white skirt. Swarovski crystals, floral embellishments. Her champagne-colored offthe-shoulder dress Cape by Sohee ParkThe train was used as a canvas, featuring a bead-embellished scene and a crystal background.

Waititi’s outfit complemented the look of his date; he wore a dusty pink suit with a pale-blue-grey bow tie.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went to a dad and mom’s night in bold styles.

Joe in a black blazer, tank top, and pants. The silhouette of the jacket and pants are outlined in silver clustered crystals. He's wearing a matching crystal necklace. Sophie is wearing a turtleneck long sleeve red dress that poofs out over her stomach, enhancing her baby bump.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.

Getty Images/Danie Venturelli


Rumours are swirling about Sophie Turner’s possible baby bumpThis was clearly evident in her Louis Vuitton, empire-waist Louis Vuitton dress at the event. While her husband was wearing a suit that was literally glowing, the actress looked radiant.

Joe Jonas’ Louis Vuitton suit featured crystals scattered around the silhouette. The cool factor was amplified by a black tank and a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

After drama earlier in evening, Jada pinkett Smith and Will Smith looked amazing together.

Jada in a gold ombre crystal sweetheart gown. She's wearing a brown see-through cape that ties around her neck and flows down to a long train. Will is wearing a black three-piece suit with a crustal band and pin on his black tie.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images


The couple was all smiles after Jada Pinkett Smith’s first show-stopping gown, Will Smith’s tussle against Chris Rock, and their win in the best actor category at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Smith continued wearing his black Dolce & Gabbana three-piece tuxedo. His tie had Cartier jewel embellishments.

Pinkett Smith left her, but she changed. Number emeraldIn a sequined gold, ombre gown with a flowing cape tied around the neck, she will look stunning.

Jessica Chastain was a picture of perfection beside her husband as she honored her award.

Jessica in a metallic green strapless dress with ruching down her body with a slight train. She has a diamond and green crystal necklace on. Gian Luca is wearing a navy tuxedo with shiny lapels and a bowtie.

Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Pasi de Preposulo, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images/Danie Venturelli


Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Pasi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain celebrated Chastain’s best actress win at an after-party. Chastain has changed from one gorgeous metallic to the next Gucci dressFrom one to the next.

The green, pleated, ruched gown she wore seemed to flow like fluid and sparkled from all angles. Her hair and eyes were perfectly complimented by her necklace.

Her husband wore a handsome steel-blue, double breasted suit with a bow tie. He also wore loafers.

Dylan Sprouse wore sleek, all-black outfits to the event with Barbara Palvin.

Barbara in a bandeau style dress with shoulder straps and a cut out under her chest. She's wearing a black mini purse and pointed sheer black heels. Dylan is wearing a black tuxedo, bowtie, and chunky shoes.

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.

Getty Images/Danie Venturelli


The long-term couple stepped out wearing matching jet black looks. Barbara Palvin, model and actress, wore a Missoni knit dress that featured a bold cutout at her midriff. It was paired with a small purse and delicate, sheer heels.

Dylan Sprouse wore a classic suit and paired it with chunky shoes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were both smiling in a combination of colors that reminded them of mint chocolate chip.

Dwayne in a mint green textured blazer with black lapels and a black bowtie and black pants. Gabrielle in a shimmering brown turtleneck long sleeve gown.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane and Wade at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


Wade and Union chose subtle colors but not subtle details.

Former NBA star wore a Gucci pistachio green jacquard suit with classic loafers. 

Union wore a shiny chocolate-colored coat.Valentino brown gown. The dress covered her entire body but was only a small part of her figure.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave a new twist to old Hollywood glamour.

Chrissy in a sheer assymetrical silver gown covered in sequin on the bodice and tulle on the skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top has a bandeau shape with a strap on one shoulder and a cutout under her chest. John is wearing a white double-breasted suit with a black bowtie and black shoes.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.

John Shearer/Getty Images


For the celebration night, the always stylish duo stepped out wearing bright outfits. Teigen’s Georges Hobeika Asymmetrical Gown had sequins flowing down to create a full tulle skirt. 

John Legend kept it classic and cool in a white jacket. Gucci tuxedoWith a black bow tie, and black shoes

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were seen in stunning ensembles at the party.

Alexis in a lack tuxedo and bowtie. Serena in a strapless silver sparkly mini dress with matching heels.

Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.

Getty Images/Danie Venturelli


After wearing a decadent Gucci design earlier in the evening to announce Beyoncé’s opening performance and support the “King Richard”Serena Williams was cast as an executive producer and then switched to party mode.

Williams looked amazing in a minidress with slits for the after-party. The dress was next to Alexis Ohanian’s classic. Gucci tuxedo.

Henry Golding, Liv Lo, and Liv Lo wore dreamy navy- and pale-blue outfits.

Liv in a pale blue-silver gown. The bodice is sheer showing large sequence and boning. The off the shoulder mini skeeves and thigh-high slit skirt are satin. Henry is in a dark blue shiny brocade blazer with a black bowtie and pants.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images


His wife and Golding complemented each others in beautiful blue ensembles. Lo wore this outfit “sustainably sourced, ethically made”Jennifer Clair, gown as per Her Instagram story. 

Golding wore a Tom Ford LookA floral silk jacquard cocktail dress in a jacket. The rest of his look was timeless, but his jacket was the main focus. 

Claudia Sulewski, Finneas Ol’Connell, and Claudia Sulewski kept the look classic in all-black outfits they wore earlier that night.

Claudia in a black plunging halter neck gown with large black crystals cascading on the bodice. Finneas is in a black three piece tuxedo with a bowtie. His shoes have gold chain across the top.

Claudia Sulewski, Finneas Ol’Connell, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images


O’Connell won the award for best original song. “No Time to Die”With his sister Billie Eilish, he attended Vanity Fair with Claudia Sulewski. Finneas was known for wearing Gucci to important events. satin peak-lapel Gucci tuxedoThe ceremony and the party afterward.

Sulewski’s halter dress had large black crystals strewn down its length. 

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan, and Lori Harvey looked stunning in the red carpet.

Michael in a silk or satin tuxedo with a bowtie. Lori is in a gold sheer simmering cutout dress with a matching bodysuit underneath. The bodice has 3D circular strands that cup up to above her shoulder.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images


Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have a history of outstanding individual looks. However, this was their first red carpet appearance together. 

Jordan was the star of the show in Tom Ford tuxedoWith a jacket made of lurex fabric that sparkled from all angles. Harvey stole the spotlight in a Tony Ward CoutureAsymmetrical and architectural sheer gown.

Alev Aydin, Halsey’s screenwriter partner, wore similarly daring looks to the red carpet.

Alev in a black sequin cropped jacket, a pale yellow v-neck and pussy bow shirt, and black trousers. Halsey in a sheer black lace sweetheart gown showing boning and a black thong. The top is held up by gold crystal chainlink straps.

Alev Aydin, Halsey, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images


Halsey didn’t leave much to imagination when she stepped outside in black sheer lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The entire look was very rock ‘n’ roll, with the signature chain-link straps and visible thong.

Alev Aydin, her partner, matched her look with a black sequined jacket and pale-yellow flowing blouse. She also wore wide trousers.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara looked timeless for the after-party.

Joe in a black tuxedo and a bowtie. Sofia in a sweetheart flowing floor-length cream dress cinched at her waist in a knot.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images/Danie Venturelli


Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello always look picture perfect, and their appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was no exception. 

Vergara was stunning in the Mark Zunino look that Mark Zunino called “one of our most iconic gowns”On Instagram. The flowing, cream-colored fabric hugged her curves.

Manganiello wore Zegna’s classic tuxedo.

Stephanie Beatriz and her husband, Brad Hoss, packed on the texture — she in a lace dress and he in a velvet jacket.

Stephanie in a gold-silver metallic lace spaghetti strap floor-length gown. Brad in a black velvet blazer and velvet bow tie. He has a black button down down top and matching pants.

Brad Hoss and Stephanie Beatriz at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


Stephanie Beatriz had much to celebrate after her performance “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”Together with her castmates on the first TV show and after “Encanto”The award was for the best animated feature film. The Oscar de la Renta dress was elegantly worn by the singer and actress.

Brad Hoss, her husband, wore a velvet-tuxedo jacket, an all-black suit with a bow tie, and an all black suit. 

