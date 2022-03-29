Best Couple Looks from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi looked as if they were stepping out of a watercolor picture at the event.
Rita Ora, a power couple, and Taika Waititi, a model for the future, stepped out at the Vanity Fair red carpet early.
Ora wore a Miss Sohee black strapless gown with a white skirt. Swarovski crystals, floral embellishments. Her champagne-colored offthe-shoulder dress Cape by Sohee ParkThe train was used as a canvas, featuring a bead-embellished scene and a crystal background.
Waititi’s outfit complemented the look of his date; he wore a dusty pink suit with a pale-blue-grey bow tie.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went to a dad and mom’s night in bold styles.
Rumours are swirling about Sophie Turner’s possible baby bumpThis was clearly evident in her Louis Vuitton, empire-waist Louis Vuitton dress at the event. While her husband was wearing a suit that was literally glowing, the actress looked radiant.
Joe Jonas’ Louis Vuitton suit featured crystals scattered around the silhouette. The cool factor was amplified by a black tank and a Tiffany & Co. necklace.
After drama earlier in evening, Jada pinkett Smith and Will Smith looked amazing together.
The couple was all smiles after Jada Pinkett Smith’s first show-stopping gown, Will Smith’s tussle against Chris Rock, and their win in the best actor category at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Smith continued wearing his black Dolce & Gabbana three-piece tuxedo. His tie had Cartier jewel embellishments.
Pinkett Smith left her, but she changed. Number emeraldIn a sequined gold, ombre gown with a flowing cape tied around the neck, she will look stunning.
Jessica Chastain was a picture of perfection beside her husband as she honored her award.
Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Pasi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain celebrated Chastain’s best actress win at an after-party. Chastain has changed from one gorgeous metallic to the next Gucci dressFrom one to the next.
The green, pleated, ruched gown she wore seemed to flow like fluid and sparkled from all angles. Her hair and eyes were perfectly complimented by her necklace.
Her husband wore a handsome steel-blue, double breasted suit with a bow tie. He also wore loafers.
Dylan Sprouse wore sleek, all-black outfits to the event with Barbara Palvin.
The long-term couple stepped out wearing matching jet black looks. Barbara Palvin, model and actress, wore a Missoni knit dress that featured a bold cutout at her midriff. It was paired with a small purse and delicate, sheer heels.
Dylan Sprouse wore a classic suit and paired it with chunky shoes.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were both smiling in a combination of colors that reminded them of mint chocolate chip.
Wade and Union chose subtle colors but not subtle details.
Former NBA star wore a Gucci pistachio green jacquard suit with classic loafers.
Union wore a shiny chocolate-colored coat.Valentino brown gown. The dress covered her entire body but was only a small part of her figure.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave a new twist to old Hollywood glamour.
For the celebration night, the always stylish duo stepped out wearing bright outfits. Teigen’s Georges Hobeika Asymmetrical Gown had sequins flowing down to create a full tulle skirt.
John Legend kept it classic and cool in a white jacket. Gucci tuxedoWith a black bow tie, and black shoes
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were seen in stunning ensembles at the party.
After wearing a decadent Gucci design earlier in the evening to announce Beyoncé’s opening performance and support the “King Richard”Serena Williams was cast as an executive producer and then switched to party mode.
Williams looked amazing in a minidress with slits for the after-party. The dress was next to Alexis Ohanian’s classic. Gucci tuxedo.
Claudia Sulewski, Finneas Ol’Connell, and Claudia Sulewski kept the look classic in all-black outfits they wore earlier that night.
O’Connell won the award for best original song. “No Time to Die”With his sister Billie Eilish, he attended Vanity Fair with Claudia Sulewski. Finneas was known for wearing Gucci to important events. satin peak-lapel Gucci tuxedoThe ceremony and the party afterward.
Sulewski’s halter dress had large black crystals strewn down its length.
Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan, and Lori Harvey looked stunning in the red carpet.
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have a history of outstanding individual looks. However, this was their first red carpet appearance together.
Jordan was the star of the show in Tom Ford tuxedoWith a jacket made of lurex fabric that sparkled from all angles. Harvey stole the spotlight in a Tony Ward CoutureAsymmetrical and architectural sheer gown.
Alev Aydin, Halsey’s screenwriter partner, wore similarly daring looks to the red carpet.
Halsey didn’t leave much to imagination when she stepped outside in black sheer lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The entire look was very rock ‘n’ roll, with the signature chain-link straps and visible thong.
Alev Aydin, her partner, matched her look with a black sequined jacket and pale-yellow flowing blouse. She also wore wide trousers.
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara looked timeless for the after-party.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello always look picture perfect, and their appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was no exception.
Vergara was stunning in the Mark Zunino look that Mark Zunino called “one of our most iconic gowns”On Instagram. The flowing, cream-colored fabric hugged her curves.
Manganiello wore Zegna’s classic tuxedo.
Stephanie Beatriz and her husband, Brad Hoss, packed on the texture — she in a lace dress and he in a velvet jacket.
Stephanie Beatriz had much to celebrate after her performance “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”Together with her castmates on the first TV show and after “Encanto”The award was for the best animated feature film. The Oscar de la Renta dress was elegantly worn by the singer and actress.
Brad Hoss, her husband, wore a velvet-tuxedo jacket, an all-black suit with a bow tie, and an all black suit.