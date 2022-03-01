Best Casino Games with Highest RTP to Play Today

When experienced casino players pick which games to play, they look at the Return-to-Player value as one of the most important facts. RTP helps gamers estimate how much money they could get back from the game after a certain period of time. The value varies greatly from one casino game to another, and here are the top titles with the highest return you can get today.

Starmania – 97.87%

Starmania takes all the slot fans on a galaxy exploration where they can try to create sequences of star symbols using space dice and get rewards in return. With a 3-row, 5-reel, and 10 pay lines that pay in both directions, the users get many chances to win, especially with the help of stacked wilds and free spins bonuses. Starmania’s RTP is positioned high at 97.87%, tempting players to roll the dice and get some amazing wins.

Sweet Bonanza – 96.51%

Sweet Bonanza features a vibrantly colored candy theme with a 6-reel and 5-row slot arrangement. The players can win by gathering matching symbols where fruits carry a lower value while other shapes come with a higher one, and the heart is the most valuable shape on the board. Sweet Bonanza offers an RTP of 96.51%, and although it does not come with a wild symbol, the users can enjoy explosive free spins and other bonus rounds. It also contains powerful multiplier bombs that range anywhere between 2x and 100x.

Jammin’ Jars 2 – 96.4%

This exciting sequel to much-loved grid slot Jammin’ Jars comes with amazing new features and a pretty high RTP. The game is played on an 8×8 dimension grid and the players are challenged to connect clusters of at least five matching symbols in order to create a cascade. They can use the help of wild jam jar symbols which replace the regular ones and activate strong multipliers that can significantly increase the payout. When combining Giga Spins and instant reward coins, the users can win up to 50,000x of their bet.

Dinopolis – 96.4%

Not only that Push Gaming’s slot offers a high RTP of 96.4%, but it also places Dinosaurs in an interesting and uncommon setting. Inspired by the 1990s show named Dinosaurs, they created an exciting slot with cute characters but a serious interface full of fresh and fun elements. The main goal is to hit enough coins to get instant rewards or to earn some free spins. The players are faced with a 3-4-4-4-3 grid, and with help of great multipliers, the luckiest ones can reach the maximum win that’s 50,000x their stake.

Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix – up to 98%

Launched in 2016, this sequel to Rainbow Riches gathered its own fanbase that appreciates its amazing new bonus feature and the RTP that sits quite high. Thanks to the Big bet feature, the Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix RTP can go up 98%. The feature allows players to increase the value of their stake while activating three other bonuses at the same time. The bonuses can then be applied to the following set of free spins. The game also provides the users with multipliers, coin wins, and other types of boosters.

Money Train 2 – up to 98%

The original Money Train slot was extremely popular, but its sequel managed to beat it at every point, including the RTP that ranges from 96.4% to quite high 98% when the buying feature is included. As shown in some of the game’s exciting highlights, the players can win up to 50,000x their initial bet if the right symbols are landed. The players can also enjoy bonus rounds where they can get bonus symbols as well as a set of special symbols that increase the value of the regular coins.

White Rabbit Megaways – up to 97.77%

With this Alice in Wonderland themed slot the players are taken on a fun adventure through the well-known rabbit hole. Being a true iGaming wonderland, White Rabbit features an RTP that ranges from 97.24% to 97.77%. The game showcases innovation with almost all of its segments. However, there is one option that really stands out from the others. The players are no longer forced to battle through the game in order to get some of the points they desire since now they can simply buy them by paying 100x the initial bet. For example, they can get a reel expansion feature that boosts the grid making it as high as 12 rows.

Although RTP may not always be the deciding factor when choosing an online casino game to play, it sure helps the players project what kind of a return they can expect. Now that you have a good understanding of the RTP values offered by some of the popular games out there, you will be able to make a smart choice for your next session.