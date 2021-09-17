Best Buy Best Deals of the day September 17th Hard Drive 5TB And More Exciting Products!

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Best Buy for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive – Black Currently, at its lowest price in over a month, this external hard drive makes it a cinch to back up your photos, videos, and documents with 5TB of storage and an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. Get $80 off your purchase today Buy new best Buy $99.99 Insignia™ – 0.7 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave – Mint Green We love a good cheap microwave around here, and this is one of the best you can buy. This compact microwave is perfect for retro kitchens. Get it now at a $20 discount! Buy new best Buy $69.99 Waterdrop – 600GPD D6 Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System – Black For top-of-the-line water quality, try investing in one of these fantastic Waterdrop systems. You’ll love its five-in-one reverse osmosis filter that efficiently cleans more than 600 gallons of water per day, and the powerful internal pump can fill up an average cup of water in 8 seconds so you won’t have to wait long for a freshly filtered glass. You can save nearly $70 by purchasing today. Buy new best Buy $330.98