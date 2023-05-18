Bernardo Silva is not ruling out quitting Man City, as the club targets sensational Trifecta

BERNARDO SILVA refuses to rule out the possibility of leaving Manchester City even though the club is on the cusp of an historic treble.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the Portuguese midfielder last year. This summer, you can enjoy a variety of activities. But ended up at Etihad.

PSG is looking to make a huge money-spending move for Silva in order to replace Lionel Messi. The City star seems openly entertaining the idea.

Speaking after City booked their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night, he told RMC: “My plan is to complete well the season, win the Premier League and then the two finals.

Then we’ll see how things go this summer.

Silva could be tempted to leave PSG by the promise of a starting position in their star-studded team and an enviable salary.

Pep guardiola wants to retain him, as he said in the summer of last year: [signing] Bernardo.

“We don’t want to keep anyone unhappy with us.

It would have been better if the clubs had come up with a deal, but they’ve not done so in two years.

“I don’t want him to go, he’s a superlative player and a great person… and there are only seven or eight days left [in the window] The transfer market is the only option.

“I would like him to stay.” “That said, Bernardo does like Barcelona very much.”

Guardiola repeated his intention to keep Portugal’s midfielder, Joao Moutinho, in his squad come January. “He’s an important player on and off-the-field,” he said.

“A man who talks, is a guy you can trust” Enjoy the best of both worlds with this In every conversation you will learn more about his humanism and vision for the Club.

In decisive matches, he always shows up.

Nothing has changed in his life You can also read about future plans.“It belongs to him.”

City secured their spot in their second Champions League Final with a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid during the second half of their semi final tie.

Silva’s brace in the first half rocked RealManuel Ikanji, and a goal from Jeremy McLean put the team to shame. Julian Alvarez.