Benedict Cumberbatch admits what we all suspected about his most controversial role

Benedict Cumberbatch’s eccentric looks and funny personality made him the perfect candidate for the role. “really really really ridiculously good looking”Attached to the 2016 “Zoolander”Fans were disappointed with the choice of character, which was unfortunately a sequel. The actor played All. He was a non-binary model during the height of fashion. When the Trailer dropped and revealed the next wacky adventure of Zoolander and Hansel — played by Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson – many hotly reacted to the character’s brief appearance.

A Care2 petitionThe boycott was initiated to protest Cumberbatch’s portrayal of the film. “an over-the-top, cartoonish mockery of androgyne/trans/non-binary individuals.” Cumberbatch spoke with Penélope Cruz, who also acted in the sequel, for Variety’s “Actors on Actors”SeriesThe situation was addressed. “There was a lot of contention around the role, understandably now,”He reflected. “And I think in this era, my role would never be performed by anybody other than a trans actor. But I remember at the time not thinking of it necessarily in that regard, and it being more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative clichés not understanding this new diverse world. But it backfired a little bit.”

The film’s cowriter and actor Justin TherouxIs known for his button-pushing satire. “Tropic Thunder,”However, it is explained. TheWrapat the time when the intention is never be “mock or be cruel.” Regardless, “Zoolander 2″It slowly faded into a series of not-so successful sequels, and Cumberbatch seems to be understanding the response.