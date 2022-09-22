Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios Taps Preethi Mavahalli as Creative Director

Ben Stephenson’s new transatlantic scripted label Poison Pen Studios has tapped Sky Studios exec Preethi Mavahalli as its new creative director.

Mavahalli began her career at Sky before she was appointed director of drama. There, she created and executive produced hit films, such as “The Girl from the Sea”, which she wrote. “The Serpent,” “Noughts + Crosses” “The War of the Worlds.”She has worked for Film4 as well Film London.

Poison Pen was launched under the ITV Studios banner by Stephenson, formerly Bad Robot’s head of television, in July. The studio will be based in London and L.A., and will concentrate on premium drama. Stephenson will be joined by Mavahalli.

“When I decided to start my own company there was only one person I wanted by my side,”Stephenson. “I’m so grateful she agreed! Preethi is an exceptionally talented and lovely person with great taste and a fantastic track record. I cannot wait to get started, have fun and make some great drama with her.”



Mavahalli said: “To work alongside Ben, a producer I have admired for many years, is a dream of an opportunity. I am utterly delighted to be a part of this ambitious transatlantic venture and cannot wait to get started at Poison Pen Studios.”

At the time of Poison Pen’s launch, ITV Studios managing director Julian Bellamy said: “Ben is one of the most talented drama executives in the business. His fingerprints are across some of the best, most memorable drama series in global television from Westworld to Sherlock. I’m delighted ITV Studios will be Ben’s partner for his next big chapter – an ambitious new transatlantic venture dedicated to producing truly world class drama.”