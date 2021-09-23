Ben Shephard sends Tipping Point fans into meltdown over cheeky ‘hairy gaps’ innuendo

Ben Shephard left Tipping Point fans in hysterics on Thursday’s show when he accidentally came out with a comment that sounded very cheeky indeed.

Good Morning Britain’s presenter was back to host the arcade-themed show, where he joined a new group of quiz masters who were competing for the cash prize.

Freda, Pete and Sam were there to try to grab as many cash prizes as possible.

But they certainly weren’t prepared for Ben to let out a cheeky comment as they waited to see if the any counters would be dropped.









As contestant Freda played her turn Ben remarked on the amount of spaces that the counter could slide into in drop zone 3.

“Be careful,” he said, “There are some hairy gaps on that row!”

Viewers at home noticed the slip and were left giggling over the naughty innuendo.

“Going back a few minutes, did Ben really say ‘Hairy Gaps’?” One shocked fan commented.









Another joked: “‘Hairy Gaps’? And I thought I might be trying a bit too hard with the filth…”

“Came for the hairy gap tweets. You didn’t disappoint team!” someone else chimed in.

Others claimed Ben made the comments intentionally for the benefit of the crew and audience.

“Is Ben on a promise with the mucky comments he’s coming out with today,” One asked.









Get the latest updates on all the things TV and showbiz by signing up to the Central Recorder showbiz newsletter.

A second said: “Ben knows we are here waiting for the innuendos, and now he’s just handing them out.”

“I wonder if the crew have a bet before the show on how many innuendos Ben can get in one episode,” quipped a third.

This isn’t the first time the presenter has let out a sly innuendo that has caught the attention of fans.

In August, Ben was caught saying “That’s a well-hung shelf in there now,” sending fans into hysterics once again.

Tipping Point airs weekdays on ITV at 4pm