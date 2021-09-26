Ben Cohen Ex wife Abby called Kristina Rihanoff a f**king Russian dancer And Later Regrets It!

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife Abby says she hasn’t seen Kristina Rihanoff since Ben coupled up with her despite them living nearby

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife Abby has revealed her regret at calling Kristina Rihanoff “a f***ing Russian dancer”.

After Kristina Rihanoff, a former rugby star, left Ben Cohen’s ex-wife Abby for her Strictly Come Dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff, the mother-of-2 and ex-player split.

The 43-year-old Ben was paired up with the 44-year-old dancer for the 2013 series of the hit dance competition. They were married at the time, but they had a great relationship off-screen.

The couple’s marriage was finalized in 2016 after the sportsman split from his wife of 43 years.

At the time of their split, Abby labeled Kristina a “f***ing Russian dancer” but has now said she is regretful of the comments.

Abby, who shares daughter Harriette with Ben, told New magazine: “At the time of the break-up when hugely stressed, I once angrily referred to Ben’s partner as a ‘f***ing Russian dancer’ to a journalist hassling me. I regret that now.”

She continued: “I’m happier in my own skin and I’m not that broken girl who used to be married to a famous rugby player.”

Abby admitted that although her former husband and Kristina live locally and are Ben’s co-parents, she hasn’t seen the dancer since the show.

“When we hand over the kids I sometimes see a little of the old Ben and it makes me feel sad, but I breathe deeply and get on with my day,” She continued.

Abby admits she won’t be tuning into it, despite the fact that the new series of the contest is set to debut at weekend with record-breaking viewing numbers.

She did however say she feared that the Strictly “curse” would strike again this year.

The “curse” has seen several celebs hook up with their professional dance partners with a number of relationships ending because of it – including Abby and Ben’s.

Others to have succumbed to the horror “curse” include Neil and Katya Jones who split after she was spotted kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh.

Stacey Dooley, her ex-boyfriend, also split to go with Kevin Clifton.

This year’s series has already started with chaos after it was reported that several of the pro dancers had refused to have the Covid vaccination.

According to reports, three of the pro dancers were unvaccinated. This made their celeb partners very unhappy.

Strictly was set to launch on Saturday night, and it was reported that show bosses were worried about an outbreak.