Ben Affleck’s Team Shuts Down Selling Sunset Rumor About Him

Before Jennifer Lopez tripped and stumbled back into his life, he was reportedly reaching out to reality stars online. “Selling Sunset” star and luxury real-estate agent Emma Hernan claimed that Affleck reached out to her after they were matched up on the app Raya. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times,” Hernan claimed during a recent episode of the Netflix series, per Us Weekly. She also said this happened “right before” Lopez came back into Affleck’s life. This prompted co-star Chrishell Stause to wonder if Hernan could have “foiled Bennifer 2.0” by taking their online flirtation to the next level.

However, Affleck’s rep has shot back at her account of their online matchup, basically telling Hernan “Ain’t it Funny” that her timeline doesn’t add up. More specifically, the rep told ET, “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.” That’s because Affleck and Hernan matched up back in 2019, and not in 2021 right before he got back with Lopez, per ET. One source close to the situation even said, “This news was blown out of proportion, and was a [‘Selling Sunset’] scene shot long ago between two girlfriends. Emma hasn’t given any thought to it since.”

Cut to Lopez singing to herself “If You Had My Love” and “Papi” right on cue.