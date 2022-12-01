Ben Affleck Refers To Netflix As An ‘Assembly Line’ Matt Damon: Setting goals for a new company

The world of The next movies Netflix seems to have a steady stream of new originals and ongoing franchises. Netflix’s original 2022 movie list was aggressive but did produce some great hits. That hasn’t stopped creatives like actor/director/producer Ben Affleck from calling out the studio/streamer for being an “assembly line” While discussing with Matt Damon how Matt Damon’s business will be different from others in the market.

During his appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit this week, Ben Affleck (via Deadline ) seemed to take issue with Netflix’s habits of releasing a slew of content in any given year. Setting forth a sort of mission statement for what his new studio Artists Equity will do differently, here’s how Ben Affleck reflected on the mega streamer’s model:

If you ask Reed Hastings … I’m sure there’s some risk in that, and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies?! How is that possible? There’No committee is too big. There aren’t enough — you just can’t do it. It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process. Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like… but it’s an impossible job.

It was the star A champion of Netflix’s movie experience When making Triple Frontier, and his comments don’t exactly betray his previously spoken faith. More of an observation about the studio’s production pace, it seems. With a major release slated for every week, in the realms of movies and television, the quality control that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are looking to exert with Artists Equity wouldn’t be possible.

Expanding on that point during this Q&A, the Academy Award winner drilled down a little deeper in his view of the streamer’s business practices. Highlighting that focus on quality over quantity, the veteran actor put the following words into the either as further proof that he means business when competing with the studio that’s given us potential franchise drivers like Gray Man , Red NoticePlease see the following: Extracting:

There’s bigger audience for action movies than there is for small dramas – I get that. Certain genres play more broadly and you can’t not be mindful of that. But let’s do a good one, let’s surprise the audience, let’s make them care about it.

Bot Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s seriousness when it comes to crafting movies is never in question. This duo is after all the one that made movies. We cried while we made Good Will Hunting It was a huge success. Seeing as that film’s lasting impression on cinematic history still rings true to this day, Artists Equity seems to have those sorts of experiences and projects in mind when forging its path ahead. It’s not that Affleck completely disagrees with the Netflix business model, so much as it sounds like he’s looking to play more towards the “show” The other half “show business.”