Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Explain Why They Didn’t Collaborate On Writing For Years And Why They Brought In A Third Partner For The Last Duel

By Tom O'Brien
In
Entertainment

Matt Damon: She’s the best writer in the world…

Ben Affleck: We wanted this to be good.

Damon: We hadn’t written in a really long time. I think mostly because the first time, when we wrote Good Will Hunting we really didn’t know what we were doing. It took us a long time. We both probably thought we’d never have this much time again. We were unemployed…

Affleck: Living together, not doing much. We had several years to make many mistakes.

Damon: No deadline.

Affleck – The goal was to get the job done and then we began working. That was what we stayed focused on. We continued to work together, collaborate and share our knowledge. Then, this book came along, we found it… gave it to Matt, he gave it to me and we were both struck by this story of this incredible woman and what she did and her heroism. It just felt so profound. Because a part of the story as conceived, trying to reveal the untold world of women that history didn’t record.

