Below Deck’s JeanLuc finally confirms the paternity of their baby, Dani Soares seems to shade him on social media

After that, there was a lot more confusion. Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s Season 2 reunion concerning the baby that castmate Dani Soares was soon going to give birth to. Well, Soares wasn’t confused – she knew her co-star Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux was the father, but she stated he wanted nothing to do with the child. However, he stated that he wanted to confirm his paternity. Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity to baby girl Lilly was confirmed by the court recently. However, Soares made it seem like he had a social media dispute with him.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was silent on his social media accounts after the June bombshell reunion. However, he ended the hiatus. InstagramTo reveal that an “international DNA test”He was done and he was “happy and proud”It was his baby, it is true. The Below Deck: Sailing YachtThe deckhand could also indicate that coparenting efforts were still in the works because of the way they both work in various countries. Cerza Lanaux is at sea. “extended periods of time.”

Dani Soares has not made any public statements about the positive paternity tests. However, an Instagram post just a few days after the father of her child, the former second stew celebrated raising her daughter over the past eight months as a single mom – with name drops of who was there to support her along the way. Jean-Luc did not make it. The Below DeckStar shared a smiley pic of her baby with us and wrote:

The new Below Deck Sailing season is just around the corner and I would like to take this chance to thank some of my fellow crew from season 2 who supported me in every way I needed and without whom I don’t think I could’ve made: @allidoreporfavor @parlayrevival_colin @daisykelliher87 @living_vicariously_through_me

Bravo alumnus added the post “Life is better with friends.”It reads as a snub because Jean-Luc is not on her co-star support group list. This includes nearly all of Season 2’s cast. If that is the case, and she was covering up her ex-hookup partner, it’s not surprising. After the reunion ended on a bad note, the star began documenting her struggles as a single mom online. She also documented her difficult breastfeeding journey, and later caught COVID-19 with her daughter. (Jean-Luc’s name wasn’t in those posts, either.)

At least the official paternity is out there in the open – for those who didn’t do the math of the Sailing Yacht season. Dani Soares, who gave birth in 2011, has now retired from high seas drama and is studying to be a nurse while working full-time in Australia.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux will not be returning to the franchise, which is not surprising. Instead, Season 3 will be released. Below Deck: Sailing YachtWe will only see alums Daisy (Colin), Gary (Captain Glenn), and a few other newcomers. Someone might want to warn the green crew to avoid entanglements on board – as we know, it can sometimes get a little confusing. The new season will premiere on Bravo on February 21st at 9 p.m. ET.