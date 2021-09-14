Below Deck Season 9 Captain Lee in a Health Crisis? This is what it looks like!

Man down! Take a deep breath! Below Deck Season 9’s trailer was released last month. The crew will see a new captain for the first time. Before the charter season began, Captain Lee Rosbach suffered another setback.

This sounds awfully similar to the previous season. In a new interview, the long-serving sea captain talked about his health issues. He’s MIA in the first episode once again. He’s been having a hard time with his age and health in recent seasons.

Below Deck Before Season 8, the star suffered a terrifying fall

Season 8 was a complete absence for Captain Lee. Below Deck. Eddie Lucas, then-bosun, looked around the boat and wondered where Lee was. He called his boss and he revealed that Lee had fallen in the shower and hurt his ribs. In an interview with Daily, Dish Lee shared with us what had happened on November 4th.

“I was getting out of the shower, and I don’t know why they gave me this little postage stamp of a bathmat to step onto when I get out of the shower,” The blunt captain said. “And the door doesn’t open out, it opens in. So you have to kind of standoff to the side in order to get out of the shower, and then the sink’s right here on your right. I should have put a towel down or something because it’s marble floors, and marble on the water gets really slippery. And I just slipped and fell into the sink.”

These are unfortunate accidents that could happen to anyone. Lee said that he was still positive about the outcome. “felt really stupid” At the time. The crew was scheduled to arrive on the yacht shortly. The new charter season was in progress. Lee couldn’t help but think to himself, “I don’t believe this. I so screwed this up.”He realized that he required medical attention after he found out what had happened.

What happened to Captain Lee?

In a new interview, E! News Captain Lee explained why the crew was without Lee. Below DeckSeason 9 did not feature their favorite captain, and fans were disappointed. The new captain was introduced to the crew. Lee was forced to stay on the ground due to a “condition.”Captain Sean Meagher would manage the crew until Lee returned.

Lee miraculously recovered. He’s seen in the latter part of the trailer. Now, he’s sharing how he’s feeling after his health “condition.”

“The timing was mainly screwed up,” Lee said E! News. “Because we have such a tight shooting schedule, it was imperative that the guests’ charters start and end on time so it didn’t have a domino effect and impact every charter after that.”

COVID wasn’t the reason behind his health problem. He also called Season 9 “a totally unique year.”Fans can expect to see a lot more new and innovative things. Lee claimed that he felt the luckiest guy on the planet when he went back to the water.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres Monday, October 25th at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo