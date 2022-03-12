Beloved Ukraine Church That Survived 2 World Wars and Was Burnt by Russians Advancing in Kyiv

Russian troops set fire to a beloved church that had survived both world wars when they advanced on Kyiv.

The Church of St. George was proudly displayed for 150 years, before it was destroyed.

One local resident called the Russians “bloodthirsty.” “Everything that is left alive in me now burns,”They told The Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, painful memories of World War II are being brought back by images of the exodus of refugees crowded onto train platforms.

Ukrainians fled for their lives in the snow across a bombed out bridge — an evacuation similar to one captured in a 1945 photograph.

Just like Londoners during the Blitz, civilians seek shelter underground in Kyiv’s subway system.

Images of children caught up in conflict are often the most difficult to bear. One photo shows children in a bomb shelter. This is the same image that was used in Britain 80 year ago.

A father was overcome with emotion as he left his daughter to join the fight against the Russians, like so many children in 1940 — a sad farewell, not knowing if they would ever see their fathers again.