Bella Twins Reaction to Daniel Bryan AEW Debut!

Daniel Bryan is now All Elite. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan made All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) debut Sunday night at All Out. Bryan Danielson is now Bryan Danielson. Before leaving the ring, he met the Elite face-to-face. Danielson’s wife Brie Bella, and his sister in law Nikki Bella took to social media to respond to the big reveal.

“Soo proud and soooo happy!!!”Brie posted the following on her Instagram Story: Wrestling Inc. “Love you sweet face!!!”Nikki tweeted her admiration for Danielson, saying that she had a wonderful relationship with him. “badass for a brother in law.”According to reports, Danielson joined AEW shortly after his last match at WWE. WrestleMania 37In April. Danielson explained to Chicagoans in the NOW Arena why he wanted to join AEW after All Out ceased airing.

I am a terrible brother in law. You are welcome back to the ring! 🙌🏼N https://t.co/YJRAbVW68z — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 6, 2021

“I am a wrestler,” Bryan stated, per our sister websiteComicBook.com. “I never left wrestling, I took wrestling wherever I went, I said wrestling when I wasn’t supposed to say wrestling. And now I am here to goddamn wrestle. And there are some people around here who call themselves ‘elite.’ I’m going to be here to see if they truly are. So AEW, let’s f—ing go!” Danielson’s AEW debut comes a few weeks after CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. He was on RampageLast month was also held in Chicago. Darby Allin was fought by Punk at All Out. Punk won.

“So I heard something over the past week that one of the things that really turned Punk was the Brodie Lee show,” Danielson continued. “It was also one of the things that I saw it and so many of us loved him so much and so we saw it and saw how special it was and we saw, like okay, we’re gonna stop what we’re normally doing.

“It was something that I felt was very special. That was the moment I started thinking about it, knowing that my contract was coming up. But, truthfully, the final decision was that I began to think about the options and WWE was so generous with me in regards to the offer they made me. They said they would let me do other things on the outside. Sunday night was a huge night for AEW. Danielson’s AEW debut was joined by former WWE Superstar Adam Cole and NXT Champion Adam Baker at the end. Ruby Riott, a former WWE Superstar, competed in 21-woman Casino Battle Royale. She will now face Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the AEW Women’s Championship.