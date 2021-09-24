Bella Thorne shared her engagement shoot photos

Bella Thorne is in full wedding planning mode. Her and her fiance, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo got engaged in March of this year. They began work on a romantic comedy together after their engagement. Their time together didn’t stop there as they recently did a stunning engagement photoshoot that Thorne just shared on her Instagram.

The singer shared about ten photos from the couple’s shoot with her 24.6 million Instagram followers. In the first photo, Thorne looks like she’s in a wedding gown sitting in a chair outside looking up at Mascolo who is in a black suit with a white button down underneath. They are standing next to an elaborate wedding cake with white rose petals sprinkled all over it.

Next, Thorne is wearing a black lace bra with a white skirt made of tulle and a tiara to her head as she looks back at her husband. Another is black and white, and it shows them in the bathtub together. Next are photos of the singer and actress in similar outfits.

Thorne captioned Thorne’s carousel photo. “i am so in love with you @b3nm ❤️ SO excited to share these pics from our engagement shoot and even more excited to marry you. Thank you to the incredible @ellenvonunwerth for capturing our true essence. @contentxstudios.”