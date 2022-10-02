Bella Hadid’s Dress is Painted on Her Body Stage

Bella Hadid had a dress sprayed onto her body during last night’s finale of the Coperni fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, stunning those in attendance. Video of the moment is now making rounds.

The 25-year old model walked the runway wearing just heels and underwear. Two men spray-painted white latex onto her body. The formation of the gossamer dress is accompanied by synth music, as the video below shows.

It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without a major gasp moment – and the Coperni SS23 show concluded in the most spectacular fashion with Bella Hadid acting as a human mannequin for a spray-on dress that was fashioned before the audience’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/nroyqo9qdK — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 30, 2022

Hadid walked down the runway in a midlength, off-the-shoulder gown. It took her 15 minutes to make. A woman cut a slit in the skirt of the dress and pulled the sleeves down off of Hadid’s shoulders.

THIS! This is the most intriguing part! Why isn’t anyone seeing this part of Bella Hadid & the spray-on dress at #Coperni: can you imagine the pressure not ruining the dress while it’s wet & everyone watching 🤭❤️ pic.twitter.com/r6Zcpay9tf — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) October 1, 2022

The Cut also described how the dress was created, starting with a simple string can and a man called Dr. Manel Torres.

“I thought I could create a mist,”He spoke.In a 2013 TED Talk. “That was the eureka moment.”

According to PeopleManel Turres, PhD inventor of the spray-on material, and other specialists were there to assist Hadid in bringing the vision to life. The fashion show took place in the Salle des Textiles at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris.

“We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr. Torres, because we respect what he does so much,” Coperni’s Arnaud Vaillant told Vogue. “We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance – to us, that makes the experience even more magical.”

Vogue spoke with Meyer and Vaillant about how their viral video concept reaffirms them. “celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past”Also, “updating their aesthetic in a scientific way”As well.

The French brand previously used DIY fashion, which was hand-blown glass objects made by artisans. These were worn by celebrities such as Doja Cat on red carpets. Glamour.

Hadid Slideshow shared of photos of the dress in formation (which you can view below) — evolving from gossamer threads almost like cobwebs to a solid flowy white material — as well as its duration throughout the night.