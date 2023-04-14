Belinda Carlisle wishes Husband Morgan Mason Happy 37th Wedding anniversary

Belinda Carlisle marks another year together. For almost 40 years, the singer was married to her husband. According to her, the secret to long-lasting marriages is being apart from your partner.

Belinda Carlisle, singer posted this beautiful throwback picture of her wedding day to celebrate her 37th birthday. The Go-Gos are a popular female rock band that featured the famous singer.

Belinda shared a intimate moment with her husband in this post. Her husband was wearing a gray suit jacket and she was in white. She held on to a lovely bouquet. Carlisle selected Mexico City to be the venue for their nuptials.

The singer Submitted in the caption, “37 years ago today…. Happy Anniversary @morganmason1955- over half my life… I know how lucky I am,” and continued after a series of heart and flowers emojis, “Here’s to 37 more.”

Carlisle included her husband’s name in the caption of the photograph. However, His account This is not publicly visible and there are no active posts.

Carlisle talked on “Loose women” about her marriage to Morgan Mason. What are you talking about? They met.According to her, Mason was strategic mean to her at first meeting them at a party. After one date, Carlisle and Mason saw each other again.

Together, the couple has been together for more time than Tracy Pollan’s and Michael J. Fox. Carlisle says that time spent apart from her spouse is the key to maintaining a healthy marriage. She broke the silence to explain why Morgan has her own bedroom. It is possible to say:

Everybody has their space. He needs my space. I need his. And the nature of my work—I have to travel, he does too, so there’s time apart, but I think that it’s good not to be together 24/7.”

Carlisle was able to rise in fame twice. She In the 1980s it emerged After achieving incredible success with The Go-Go’s group, Carlisle became an artist on her own and rose to stardom.

Seven music videos were released by the group, along with several soundtracks. This included “Spider-Man: Far from Home”, which features Tom Holland and Samuel L. Jackson. Holland is a married man for over forty years. There were problems when Carlisle became too excited about her role in the group’s music videos. Jane Wiedlin was annoyed that Carlisle had become so dominant.

Gina Schock, Charlotte Caffer and other bandmates also experienced health problems. They lost a significant amount of their earnings due to this, as well as the collective problem with drug dependence.

