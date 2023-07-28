Believer released date and where to watch The Exorcist films in chronological order

The HITC explains where you can watch The Exorcist in chronological order, based on the release date of Believer.

We’ve had thousands upon thousands of horror movies since 1973, and yet, William Friedkin’s masterpiece The Exorcist is still regarded by legions of genre fans as the scariest movie ever made. It boasts perhaps the greatest legacy in all of horror cinema, with close competition coming from the likes of Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining. It’s a horror classic from the 70s and 80s that gave rise to an entire movie franchise. A new installment titled The Exorcist: Believer recently received a trailer too, so to prepare for its forthcoming release, here’s where to watch The Exorcist movies in order.

Watching The Exorcist in the right order

The Exorcist films can be watched in chronological order if you follow the below order (the year released is shown in brackets).

What role does The Exorcist Believer play? Well, although it’s the sixth installment in the franchise, it serves as a direct sequel to The Exorcist, so should be watched after that.

If you wish to follow the new timeline, it’s just The Exorcist and The Exorcist: Believer. The movie’s director, David Gordon Green, previously took this approach with the Halloween franchise too, having his sequel serve as a direct follow-up to the original John Carpenter movie, ignoring sequels and prequels.

The Exorcist III can also be rented or purchased on Amazon Video. Dominion, on the other hand, is available via Peacock.

The Exorcist : Believer will premiere on October 13, 2023.

Universal Pictures is also collaborating with Peacock, a streaming service. While this was true for Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends as well, these two films were simultaneously released in cinemas and on streaming services, while Believer is only available to Peacock after the theatrical release window closes.

Ellen Burstyn will reprise the role of Chris MacNeil from the original movie, and it’s also been announced that this will be the first of a new trilogy of movies.

‘Two girls, one demon’

There’s a lot to digest after watching the trailer, but the biggest takeaway may just be that the demon is claiming two victims this time around.

"One thing that separates this film from the original, and from a lot of possession films, is about a synchronized possession,"

“Two girls, one demon. It’s not just how one family deals with these hardships, but two girls with families that have different philosophies, different levels of spiritual and medical conversations, but who are trying to find answers to the unexplained incidents that are happening within their daughters, that seem to be linked.”

The way families who have different perspectives on the same issue will resolve it will be interesting to watch. This Halloween has just gotten a lot better. Bring on October!

