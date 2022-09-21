Behati Prinsloo – Who are they? The Sun | The Sun

BEHATI Prinsloo was famous for her beautiful features in numerous modeling campaigns.

People are interested in Behati because of her appearances on ads by Victoria’s Secret, Savage x Fenty and others.

2 Bahati Prinsloo was famous for her advertisements with Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret and Marc Jacobs. Credit: Getty

Behati Prinsloo: Who are you?

Behati Prinsloo was born May 16, 1988 in Namibia.

She has appeared in campaigns for Miu Miu Marc Jacobs Alexander Wang Louis Vuitton Versace and Ralph Lauren.

Behati was more well-known after signing with Victoria’s Secret in 2007.

In 2019, she was released from her contract with the famous lingerie brand.

She reflected back on her time as a VS Angel and shared the following: Harper’s BAZAAR“I can still remember how much I looked up at the women when I first started working with the brand in 2007.

“It’s such an amazing place where you want to be as a model. It’s a career goal.

‘There’s such a small amount of girls who are part of it and they have such amazing and hardworking reputations.”

She said, “My experience has improved with the brand.

“You have such friendships with people and they’re very loyal. They have always believed that I was worthy.

“You can’t really call it a fashion show because it’s a performance.”

Behati stated: “It also allows you to be yourself and bring out your personality. I love that it’s like that. It’s bigger than life.”

The runway star appeared in fashion videos as well.

2 Behati has been married to Adam Levine, and they continue to build their family. Credit: Getty

How much is Behati worth?

Her modeling resume is full of ads for H&M, GAP, DKNY, and Yves Saint Laurent.

According to Celebrities Net WorthBehati is estimated to have amassed a fortune of $30 million.

“I think I have always felt so lucky in my career and in my life as a model and I have always felt so grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had,”She said.

“I feel very overwhelmed that I have been able to get this far to now be able to choose what I want to do.”

Is she still there?

Behati reunited her fellow VS Angels in September 2021 to walk the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion showcase.

The spectacle saw her along with former VS angels Adriana Liva, Gigi Hadi, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk.

Behati, a vocal coach for The Voice, and Adam Levine were revealed to be expecting their third child on September 6, 2022.

They tied the knot on July 19, 2014. The pair have already become parents to Dusty Rose, and Gio Grace.