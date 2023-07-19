Because of the poor layout, cars can’t park in parking spaces.

RESIDENTS who live on a road that has a new “confusing parking scheme” have complained to the council, as their cars will not fit in the bays.

Locals claim they are unable to move along the road because of curved roads and parking lots that extend across driveways.

4 Residents of Bath have criticised a new scheme for parking introduced by the council Credit: SWNS

4 This new design includes confusing curved bays Credit: SWNS

Bath’s Denmark Road has been recently’revamped,’ in a part of the council’s scheme.

They’ve now criticized the original plan, claiming that the new parking lots have made things worse.

Locals are most confused by the introduction of curved lines, and the new “H bars”.

Bath and North East Somerset Council was cited for not painting the two bays that follow the curb.

Resident Louise Pool told SomersetLive: “They painted them as if the cars are curved.”

Mandy Moon, a local resident from Mandy Moon’s neighborhood said the “H bars” have created confusion as well in the street.

Mandy has been living on Denmark Road, for the past 36 years. She now has an extra parking space across her driveway.

She said: “I’m worried I’m going to wake up and not be able to get out of my house.”

Mary says that the council painted “H bars” inside these bays to prevent motorists from parking in their driveways.

She said one neighbour even asked her: “‘I’m really confused, am I now allowed to park outside your house?’”

Mary tried unsuccessfully to stop these plans during Bath and North East Somerset Council’s consultation process.

She continued: “We have done everything we can to highlight what was a problem at the beginning and it was totally ignored.”

A local named Mr Fouracre expressed concern about the narrowness of the road, and warned that cars cannot fit on it.

He said: “I was shocked how narrow it was.

“If they all park up to the lines we wouldn’t get anything down here.”

But the city council has been in favor of the new street markings.

Manda Rigby, council cabinet member for transport, said: “We’ve been told by residents who have had parking zones installed, they are improving their streets.

“One of the issues which a zone tries to address is pavement parking particularly in narrow streets like Denmark Road.

“Specifically with Denmark Road we have talked to residents and explained how the markings work.

“The curved bay is only suitable for smaller vehicles but does provide an additional parking space and we would take a common sense approach to enforcement.”

Central Recorder contacted council to get more comments.

4 Denmark Road residents say the ‘H-bars’ has confused their neighborhood, too Credit: SWNS