Because of COVID Lockdown, the Residence’s Gate had to have her stitches removed

A woman in Shanghai had her eyelids removed by the gate of her apartment complex.

Dr. Zhou Zhaoping stated that he had to perform the procedure because the building was locked down by COVID.

In Shanghai, large-scale COVID restrictions were implemented amid an increase in local cases.

After her home was placed under COVID-19 lockdown, a woman living in Shanghai, China had to have her cosmetic surgery stitches removed from her eyelids.

The video of the unidentified woman who underwent the procedure has been trending on Chinese social media. The hashtag “doctor removes double eyelid stitches through the fence”Receiving more than 140,000,000 views on China’s Weibo platform.

Dr. Zhou Zhaoping was the one who took care of the woman. The Paper in Shanghai, China.He had “no choice”However, it is important to do the procedure in a professional manner. “The stitches will be very hard to remove if we leave it for too long, and it could even cause scarring,”He said.

According to the outlet the woman had cosmetic surgery in March and the stitches were removed on Saturday. She had also undergone cosmetic surgery. Double-eyelid surgeryThe creases in the eyelids are created to make your eyes appear larger.

The Paper reports that Dr. Zhou had originally suggested to the woman sending a box with surgical tools so she could have a neighbor remove her stitches. He decided to go down and do the job himself after she failed to find any help.

“It wasn’t easy to do it while standing because my hands would shake, so I asked her to keep her chin on the gate to stay still,”He spoke to the outlet. “The security guard at the gate was watching us, but we both have negative COVID tests, and we both wore masks, so I figured the risk [of transmitting the virus] was low.”

Dr. Zhou didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Shanghai, a financial centre with 26,000,000 residents, was split in twoFollowing a mass COVID-19 lockdown, the city was placed under lockdown. Residents living east of Huangpu River were barred from their homes. A five-day lockdown will be in effect for those west of the river.

Before the regulations, pockets of the city — including residential complexes — had already been placed under lockdown.

On Monday, there were 4,381 cases of COVID-19 symptoms and 96 cases of symptoms. per Reuters.