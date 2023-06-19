Bebe Rexha is taken to the hospital in a state of agony after she was hit by a fan’s mobile phone.

Bebe Rexha, a singing sensation who has been hailed as ‘the voice of the generation’ was seen to fall down after being struck in the face with a mobile phone. On Sunday, she will be performing in New York..

BebeThe 33-year-old was on tour with her Best F’n Night Of My Life when someone in her audience fired a cellphone at her.

3 Bebe Rexha was knocked to the ground after being hit with a mobile phone on stage Credit: Getty

The incident occurred during the performance of the singer at The Rooftop on Pier 17 as it was captured in an online video.

Bebe, seen wearing a stunning purple outfit with her blonde locks cascading down, was shocked by the event and after a feel seconds she’s seen falling to her knees.

The crew rushed on stage to help the 33 year old after her phone hit the front of her face.

Fans were left horrified by the incident, and took to social media to air their views as one said an “absolutely great show was ruined.”

Another penned: “This hurts to watch. I can only imagine how humiliated she must’ve felt after.”

A third person said: “This is heartbreaking! If you’re a fan of Bebe you know how emotional this tour is for her and to throw a f****** phone at her face…. disgusting!!! she’s been through so much and people have no clue, she deserves more respect!!!”

Someone else echoed: “That’s messed up, that’s not it, security should remove them & ban them for life.”

And a fifth wrote: “Hope they figure who threw it and they are arrested.”

Me, Myself & I singer Bebe is yet to break her silence on the event, and has four concert dates scheduled for this coming week.

The dates include The Fillmore, Philadelphia on the 20th of June, The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, Maryland) on the 21st, The Tabernacle, Atlanta, and Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, Florida, all scheduled for the 23rd.

