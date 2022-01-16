Beatrice will not be required to stand by while Charles ignores questions about Andrew’s exile

Harry insists that the UK is still his ‘home’ after Megxit

PRINCE Harry insists that the UK is still home, two years after he left Blighty to live in the sunny Los Angeles hills.

The legal representative for Harry claims that Harry would love to visit Royal Family in the UK with the Sussexes – something which the prince still considers very important. “home”They are! “unable to return”Because it is too risky after they were removed from round-the-clock protection by the police.

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in,”They agreed.

“But with the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.”

They said that Prince Harry had inherited a security threat at birth and would continue to do so for the rest of their lives.

“He remains sixth in the line to the throne. He has served two tours of combat service in Afghanistan. His family has been subject to well-documented neo Nazi threats and extremist threats in recent years.

His role in the institution may have changed but his status as a member the royal family has not. He and his family have not been threatened.

“The Duke and Duchess are the only ones who fund a private security company for their family. However, that team cannot provide the same level of protection as the police in the UK.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”