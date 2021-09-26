Beat The Chasers turns intense as ‘best ever’ player offered whopping £500k

Beat The Chasers turns intense as 'best ever' player offered whopping £500k
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Beat The Chasers became interesting as George from London stepped up to take on the quizzing experts.

George astounded viewers with his extensive knowledge, answering all five questions correctly in the initial round.

If players are successful enough to have a flawless round they are then offered a “super offer” from one of the six chasers.

As the talented contestant had a clean sweep, he was offered a jaw-dropping sum of cash.

Twitter went into a complete frenzy as the Paul Sinha – aka The Sinnerman – explained that if George opted to take on the entire bunch of Chasers, he could bank a staggering £500,000.



George was dubbed the "best ever" player by fans on Twitter
George was dubbed the “best ever” player by fans on Twitter

Online users dubbed George the “best player” they’d ever seen on the programme.

One person said: “500 GRAND?!! No way I could do that though. #BeatTheChasers.”

Another exclaimed: “#BeatTheChasers half a million pounds shut up.”

A third gasped: “Wow top one was 500k.”

While another chimed: “£500k as the super offer on #BeatTheChasers.”



George was offered a staggering £500,000 - one of the highest ever offers
George was offered a staggering £500,000 – one of the highest ever offers

In spite of the entire nation willing George to take on all six Chasers he decided he could beat four instead- with the chance of bagging £50,000.

He took on Ann Hegarty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan with a 16 second time advantage.

George stormed through the questions and didn’t answer any incorrectly, leaving the Chasers on the backfoot.



George took the lower offer and a 16 second time advantage
George took the lower offer and a 16 second time advantage

With 35 seconds still remaining on the clock, George was announced the winner after defeating the four experts and leaving them stunned.

Host Bradley Walsh was gobsmacked but also knew that if George had been braver he could have left the set with £500,000.

“35 seconds on the clock, you know what that means, if you’d taken the higher offer you’d have been leaving here with half a million,” explained Bradley.

George didn’t seem too gutted as he waltzed off set with £50,000 in his pocket and being applauded by all six quizzers.

Beat The Chasers airs on ITV.

Latest News

Previous articleJersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares cryptic quote about ‘protecting your energy’ as fans slam her for photoshopping

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder