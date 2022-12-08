BBC’s Nightsleeper Thriller is Set by Euston Films

BBC has been commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” Nick Leather is the scribe.

Leather is a BAFTA, RTS and award-winning author who has written the series for BBC One as well as BBC iPlayer.

“Nightsleeper” A sleeper train runs between Glasgow and London. Events quickly escalate when the train crosses into the U.K. while an agency of the government tries to intervene.

“Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?” This is the logline.

The casting hasn’t yet been announced but the six-episode drama is set to go into production next year in Glasgow, Scotland. “Doctor Who” Jamie Magnus Stone, director of the company has been selected to lead it.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Euston Films and the BBC to drive the engine of this real-time thriller and take our audience along for a ride full of personal intrigue, political manoeuvring and danger,” Leather. “By the time dawn breaks at the end of this journey, no-one involved will ever be the same again”.

Euston Films’ managing directors Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos said: “The classic on-screen genre of a runaway train is given a thrilling modern twist by screenwriter Nick Leather and we find ourselves with a small group of people in a race against time. We can’t wait to film this in Scotland next year.”

Gaynor Holmes was the commissioning editor at BBC Drama. “Nick Leather’s ingenious scripts combine a fantastic premise with a nail-biting plot and characters you will root for. We can’t wait to bring ‘Nightsleeper’ hurtling on to the BBC – viewers will definitely want to catch it.”

"Nightsleeper" is produced by Harwood and Spanos as executive producers alongside Leather and Holmes for BBC.

Jonathan Curling will also produce. Fremantle represents international sales in connection with the project.