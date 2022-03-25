BBC Studios Ties With Munroe Bergdorf’s Talent Agency

BBC Studios has reached a development and first look agreement with Diving Bell Group. The talent agency representing the likes trans activist Munroe Beckdorf and feminist author Florence Given, Diving Bell Group is now BBC Studios.

The BBC’s commercial arm described Diving Bell Group as representing “some of the most future-facing, change-making creators currently emerging in the UK.”

The outfits will collaborate to develop ideas and pitch for commissions and Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4’s former Deputy Director of Programmes, has been consulting with both to identify these opportunities. BBC Studios will be given a first look at content ideas from Diving Bell’s clients.

Bergdorf, trans activist and cultural icon who appeared on Time Magazine’s front cover, is represented by the company. Other clients include Women Don’t Owe You Pretty Author Given, Gina Martin who led the national campaign against upskirting being made illegal and Emma Gannon, who hosted the careers podcast Ctrl Alt Delete More than 10,000,000 downloads have been recorded.

Paul Hembury, BBC Studios TalentWorks’ Director of Talent, said: “We seek to work with innovative new storytellers and that’s why we’re delighted to be partnering with Diving Bell and supporting them and their impressive talent to develop ideas, enabling them to tell even bigger, bolder stories.”