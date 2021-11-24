BBC Staff Feeling “Beleaguered”

Multiple crises are causing significant funding cuts and job losses. “persistent attacks from the press”BBC staff are feeling let down “beleaguered,”According to Richard Sharp, BBC Chair

Delivering a keynote at today’s Voice of the Listener & Viewer conference, Sharp also warned “there will be consequences”On programme budgets if there is no inflation in the licensing fee. Genres that are less commercial, such as local news, will likely take the brunt.

Deadline questioned him on his comment about BBC staff feeling “a bit beleaguered,”Sharp spoke openly “We’ve had to take significant financial and job cuts over the past years which creates a slightly negative attitude internally. In addition, we’ve lurched from one crisis to another over a period of time which hasn’t reflected well on the people of the BBC. Then in addition we’ve had persistent attacks from the press.”

Sharp stated that he would “like to be in a position where people feel happier and better about themselves”He will continue to work towards creating a more positive culture over the next few months.

The latest “crisis” he was referring to was the Royal Family’s criticism and frustration at not being given right of reply to Monday’s BBC2 documentary The Princes and the Press, with reports emerging this morning that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert will now take place on ITV rather than the BBC.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House made a rare joint statement. “overblown and unfounded claims from unknown sources”They were presented as facts in the BBC document, which gave them credibility. This criticism comes only a few months following the Martin Bashir/Princess Diana scandal.

Sharp said that the doctor had told Sharp. “engendered sympathy for the Royal Family and what they face.”

“I felt [the doc] demonstrated enormous sympathy for the people in the crosshairs of public scrutiny, and the appalling behaviour of the media as a whole,”He concluded. “The BBC is a national institution and we approach other institutions with great care and thought. We have tremendous respect for all aspects of the Royal Family and from time to time we produce shows that may or may not meet with full agreement from different parts of the establishment.”

Sharp also targeted deep-pocketed US streamers like Netflix and Disney to make shows in the UK. “rarely about the UK.”

He refused to comment on the current licence fee negotiations but strongly suggested programme cuts are on the way if the £159 ($212.40) annual fee stops rising with inflation as it has since 2015, coming as super-inflation in areas such as drama and high-end documentaries remains a reality.

“What’s unfortunate for our consumers is that the BBC is facing financial strictures at a time when the competition is even more severe,”Sharp. “If we have to contract then that has a multiplier effect and there will have to be consequences if we don’t obtain a licence fee settlement that keeps pace with inflation.”

The BBC made £3.75M ($5M) in licence fee income for the last financial year, an increase of 7%.